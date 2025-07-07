Damiris Dantas stats tonight: Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate's masterclass in vain as Team USA win women's AmeriCup title (July 6)

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Damiris Dantas spearheaded Brazil’s effort against Team USA in a high-stakes AmeriCup Final on Sunday. Starting alongside Kamilla Cardoso, Bella Nascimento, Vitoria Marcelino and Alana Goncalo at the Centro de Deportes Colectivos, Dantas made an immediate impact.

The Fever center delivered one of the most remarkable performances in tournament final history, but it still wasn’t enough to secure the title for Brazil. Team USA held their composure in the clutch, withstanding Brazil’s fierce challenge before pulling away in the fourth quarter to seal a 92-84 victory.

Dantas finished the game with 35 points on 11-for-19 shooting, including 1-for-5 from deep, and 12-for-15 from the free-throw line. She also recorded eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes.

Damiris Dantas through 4 quarters vs. Team USA in AmeriCup Final

Dantas came out firing, keeping Brazil within striking distance as they trailed just 25-22 at the end of the first quarter. Dantas carried the offensive burden early, delivering key buckets and asserting her presence on the boards. Her defensive hustle was equally impressive, setting the tone for her team.

In her 10-minute first-quarter stint, Dantas tallied 10 points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting clip and went 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. She also pulled down four rebounds and added a steal, capping off a dominant opening frame.

The second quarter belonged to Brazil, with Damiris Dantas continuing to be a relentless force against Team USA. Refusing to take a breather, she stayed on the court and elevated her game even further, making a massive impact on both ends of the floor.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate wasn't just scoring at will, she seamlessly shifted into the role of a playmaker, orchestrating the offense and disrupting Team USA’s rhythm. Her all-around dominance turned her into a nightmare matchup as she led Brazil's charge with poise and authority.

At halftime, Damiris Dantas had 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes. She shot an uber-efficient 7-for-8 from the field and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe.

Team USA still had no answer for Dantas’ dominance after halftime. The Brazilian center continued to dictate the game in the third quarter, delivering clutch baskets that kept the momentum in Brazil’s favor and prevented the Americans from reclaiming the lead. Dantas added eight points in the period, along with multiple assists and a steal, helping Brazil edge ahead with a 66-65 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Dantas gave it her all in the fourth quarter to keep Brazil within striking distance as Team USA surged ahead. The Indiana Fever center fought valiantly, but her efforts ultimately fell short as Brazil couldn’t regain control and fell to Team USA in the AmeriCup final.

