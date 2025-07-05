Massive injury scare for Indiana Fever as Caitlin Clark's $197,100 teammate helped off court with brutal blow

The Indiana Fever and their fanbase held their breath on Friday after a frightening moment involving Caitlin Clark’s teammate, Damiris Dantas. Representing Brazil in a crucial AmeriCup quarterfinal matchup against Mexico, Dantas, who's on a two-year, $197,100 contract, appeared to suffer a serious injury in the first half.

While attempting to defend a drive to the basket, Dantas twisted her ankle and collapsed to the floor in visible pain. She was helped off the court, sparking immediate concern among Brazil and Fever supporters.

Thankfully, the scare was short-lived. According to WNBA and Brazil reporter Roberta F. Rodrigues, a Brazilian basketball federation official confirmed that the injury wasn’t serious. Dantas returned to warmups and started the third quarter, moving freely and showing no signs of a limp, much to the relief of fans on both sides of the hemisphere.

Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate looked upbeat and thrilled with Brazil's performance following the win. As Brazil secured a spot in the semifinals with another dominant showing, Dantas was seen dancing her way to the locker room, giving a clear sign that she was pain-free and in great spirits.

Damiris Dantas put on a stellar show in Brazil’s commanding 84-61 victory over Mexico, playing a crucial role in the team's success. The Indiana Fever center led all scorers with 24 points and showcased her all-around game by adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Damiris Dantas is an important part of Caitlin Clark's team

Damiris Dantas may not log heavy minutes for the Indiana Fever, but her impact in limited playing time has been significant. Averaging just 12.3 minutes per game this season, her stats have dipped compared to her career averages.

However, whenever Dantas takes the floor alongside Caitlin Clark and company, she makes her presence felt. Her ability to stretch the floor with streaky shooting and contribute in multiple facets of the game makes her a valuable role player. This season, she’s averaging 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

