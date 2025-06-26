"Trade Turner and Colson": Fever fans react as Indiana temporarily suspend Damiris Dantas' contract after waiving DeWanna Bonner

The Indiana Fever announced Wednesday that Damiris Dantas’ contract has been temporarily suspended, shortly after the team officially waived DeWanna Bonner. The suspension is due to Dantas’ commitment to represent Brazil in the upcoming AmeriCup, which will keep her away from the team until July 8.

With Dantas out, the Fever are down to 10 active players. However, under WNBA rules, Dantas still counts as a rostered player despite the suspension, meaning Indiana’s official roster remains at 11. The team is now eligible to sign two replacement players within cap limits, though one would need to be released upon Dantas’ return.

The decision sparked buzz across social media, with fans reacting strongly to the temporary loss of a key rotational player during a crucial stretch of the season.

Joey Filby @JosephFilby7777 LINK Trade Turner and Colson for a BIG!

Todd Versteegh @TLVersteegh LINK Players under contract should not be allowed to leave in the middle of the season for outside tournaments

eleenski ❼ @eleensky LINK Sign a BIG since Fever is so atrocious with their interior defense.

D Hype @msdaniolive LINK DD was so great last game! I understand they need room for more players but to think we’re still stuck with Brianna Turner..ugh

HeetCrusher @HeetCrusher LINK This is a reason to be away from team especially since they knew up front. But pouting cause I am not starting is not and very unprofessional.

Mike D @D2064359D LINK We need a new big and emergency contract player.

Damiris Dantas has made crucial contributions for Indiana Fever

Damiris Dantas may not log heavy minutes each game, but she remains a key piece in Stephanie White's rotation for the Indiana Fever. The veteran Brazilian center provides valuable offensive energy off the bench and has proven to be a capable streak shooter, traits that have often worked in the team’s favor.

In Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Storm, Dantas made a significant impact, scoring 10 points in just 20 minutes. She shot an efficient 4-for-7 from the field, including 1-for-2 from 3-point range, and also pulled down five rebounds.

So far this season, Dantas is averaging 12.3 minutes per game, up slightly from her 10.5-minute average last season. She’s contributing 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.9% from the floor, including 34.5% from beyond the arc.

All Indiana players will need to elevate their game and shoulder additional responsibility in Dantas’ absence while she fulfills her national team duties.

