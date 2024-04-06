"Do you live under a rock?": Caitlin Clark has epic reaction to Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi's clueless question during warm-ups

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes played their Final Four game against the UConn Huskies at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. During the warmups before the game, Clark and teammate Jada Gyamfi were seen having a conversation while stretching at the touchline. Turns out it was a hilarious one.

The Hawkeyes placed themselves in the national title game for the second straight year. They had to overcome fierce resistance from the Huskies, with the game being decided in the last second. But before leading the team to a win, Clark dealt with a clueless question from Gyamfi in an epic manner.

“I had no idea the Cavaliers played here,” she said, talking about the Fieldhouse.

“Do you live under a rock?” Clark replied.

The arena was built in 1994, and the Cleveland Cavaliers began playing there that same year. In addition to housing the NBA club, the arena is home to the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters. According to the NCAA, the arena is home to the Cleveland State men's and women's basketball teams.

Before the game, Clark also revealed the reason behind her number 22 jersey. According to her, she wears the number on her back because she was born on January 22 and has had it since she was about five years old. The WNBA-bound star’s sense of humor is certainly second to none.

Caitlin Clark one-ups Paige Bueckers and UConn to set another date with destiny

At this point, it looks like Caitlin Clark is destined to win a national title before ending her college career.

Last season, she was narrowly defeated by the LSU Lady Tigers, who were led to victory by Angel Reese. This time, Clark dominated the Tigers in the Elite Eight game, scoring 41 points to defeat them 94-87.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, APRIL 01: Hailey Van Lith #11 of the LSU Tigers looks to pass in front of Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 1, 2024, in Albany, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Friday night, she dropped another 21 points to help the Hawkeyes beat Paige Bueckers and Huskies 71-69.

The game hung in the balance, with just one point separating the teams with just seconds to go. A call went against the Huskies and Clark converted one of two subsequent free throws to take the difference to two. The Hawkeyes gathered the rebound of the missed free throw and saw off the final moments in possession.

The only team standing between Caitlin Clark and her destiny is the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are undefeated this season.

