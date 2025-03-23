"Don't ask leading questions": Rick Pitino cryptically shuts down reporter for questioning curious RJ Luis Jr decision in March Madness

St. John's coach Rick Pitino abruptly stopped a reporter from asking questions regarding his decision to bench key player RJ Luis Jr in the crucial minutes of the Red Storm's 75-66 defeat to Arkansas in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

During St. John's post-game media availability session, Newsday reporter Roger Rubin asked the former national champion coach about his decision to sub-out Luis with still 4:56 left in the game. Rubin followed it up, asking if Luis was tired, which infuriated Pitino.

"He played 30 minutes. That's a long time," Pitino said of Luis (5:15). "He played 30 minutes and I went with other people. You already know the answers, Roger. You're asking leading questions. You already know it. Don't ask leading questions. You already know why he didn't play."

Luis, the team's leading scorer with 18.5 points per game this season, misfired on arguably the most important game of his career. He shot 3-of-17 to finish with nine points and was subbed out after making two free throws that reduced Arkansas' deficit to two points 64-62.

In another question, Pitino redirected an RJ Luis Jr.-related inquiry by hailing Aaron Scott, Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond for giving everything they've got in the game against Arkansas despite playing hurt and having a bad game defensively.

"I'm just very appreciative for Aaron Scott. He had a bad game but he gave me his heart and soul with a broken finger," Pitino said (7:21). "I'm very appreciative of Kadary Richmond. He was a true pleasure to coach. I'm very very appreciative of Deivon Smith who's been hurt and and gave me everything he had."

Scott had seven points, 10 rebounds and one assist but was 1-of-10 from the field. Richmond only played 16 minutes due to foul trouble but came off with five points, four rebounds and two assists and Smith was the team's second-leading scorer with 13 points, six rebounds and one assist despite coming off the bench.

Zuby Ejiofor finished with a double-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and one block in 37 minutes of action.

Rick Pitino admires Arkansas' length and athleticism but reveals reason for Round of 32 defeat

St. John's coach Rick Pitino admired Arkansas' athleticism and length and acknowledged it gave them difficulties during the game.

"We haven't faced that type of length and athleticism this year," Pitino said about facing Arkansas (5:43). But that's what the SEC is all about."

He claimed this wasn't the main reason his team lost the game. It was more on St. John's beating St. John's by moving away from what they've known for during the 2024-25 season.

"We lost the game because we did not move the basketball enough," the veteran coach said. "That led to us shooting a very low percentage. We we're a team that we have to get a high number of assists to win and we didn't tonight."

St. John's was limited to 28.0% shooting from the field, including 9.1% from the 3-point line. Although the Red Storm had 51 rebounds, they were limited to five assists, three times lower than their season average. St. John's also missed nine free throws.

A long season awaits the Red Storm, as they hope some of their key players won't opt for the transfer portal to keep them strong for the 2025-26 season.

