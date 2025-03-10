"Don't come home like that! Please I'm not in the mood": Dan Hurley's wife indulges his "nut" behavior despite disallowing UConn stress in her home

Dan Hurley has led the Huskies to the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament despite a rocky regular season that ended with a 22-9 (14-6) overall record. Hurley has become renowned for his passionate sideline antics and expressive behavior, which was on full display again this season.

The UConn coach and his wife, Andrea Hurley, appeared on Sunday's segment of the "60 Minutes" show where she addressed her husband's peculiar behavior during Huskies game days.

"Don't come home like that please, I'm not in the mood," Andrea said (1:00). "He's a nut so, if he's superstitious and he's doing the same thing over and over and it works, I fever into it, of course.

"The tension on game day is so much. Like, he leaves the house and I just cannot wait for him to leave. I just breathe a sigh of relief. He doesn't even say anything, that's the bad thing. Like, he's just very quiet and I just know the tension is so bad and I'm like 'Oh my God.'"

How Dan Hurley's wife indulges his superstitions

Last year, as the UConn Huskies dominated the competition on their way to a second consecutive national championship, Dan Hurley revealed some of the superstitions that he has, including wearing the same suit, shirt, socks and underwear throughout March Madness.

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson shared that Hurley indulged in way more specific superstitious acts before games and that his wife carried a portable washing machine to ensure that he could wear his lucky, dragon-themed drawers on game days on the road.

“Dan Hurley is the king of superstitions, especially on gameday,” Wolfson said in March 2024. “He has to have eight M&M’s before every game. He has to have a cup of Bulletproof coffee on the sidelines at all times, and do not knock it over. And he has to wear the same suit and socks and shoes and, yes, the same red dragon underwear.

“And don’t worry, it is clean. His wife Andrea travels with a portal washing machine. I mean you can’t make that up."

Hurley has lost none of his peculiarities this season as the UConn Huskies attempt to make history by winning a third consecutive national championship. It's a feat that was last achieved by John Wooden and the UCLA Bruins of the 1960s and early 1970s.

