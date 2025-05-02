"Don't know who's stopping that big three": Analyst predicts MiLaysia Fulwiley will become a "star" playing under LSU HC Kim Mulkey 

South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley joining rival team LSU stirred several debates among college basketball fans and analysts alike. Although Fulwiley initially denied any rumors of her transferring to Kim Mulkey's team, she ultimately joined the Tigers last week.

After playing two seasons with the Gamecocks alongside Te-Hina Paopao, Kamilla Cardoso, Raven Johnson and Chloe Kitts, Fulwiley now joins forces with Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams in Louisiana, forming what analyst Autumn Johnson calls a "dangerous" backcourt.

On the latest episode of "The Women's Hoop Show", Johnson discussed Fulwiley's potential role at LSU with host Jordan Robinson.

"This backcourt we’re about to see is dangerous. Like Flau'jae Johnson, you got MiLaysia coming in with Mikaylah Williams. I don't know who's stopping that big three," Johnson said. "You lose a big piece, like Aneesah Morrow, and you get one of the top guards in the nation, that is showtime basketball in full display."

She also mentioned how MiLaysia Fulwiley's decision to leave Dawn Staley's program, where she already won a championship and joined Kim Mulkey at LSU was a smart move for her career.

"She wants to be a star of a program, and I think she's going to get that under Kim Mulkey system," Johnson added.

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game last season, averaging 18.9 minutes on the court and was named SEC Sixth Player of the Year.

Flau'jae Johnson put up 18.6 ppg and 5.6 rpg, while Mikaylah Williams recorded 17.3 ppg and 4.5 rpg. The trio's stats indicate they could be a force to be reckoned with next season.

LSU beat writer praises MiLaysia Fulwiley's signing as monumental for LSU’s program

MiLaysia Fulwiley will be a junior next season and has two years of eligibility left. That gives Mulkey a star to build around with another sophomore, Mikaylah Williams, for the next two seasons.

Tyler Harden, LSU beat writer for The Reveille, had similar thoughts on the acquisition, seeing Fulwiley as a game-changer for the Tigers.

"Mulkey and LSU’s staff hit a home run when they signed Fulwiley," Harden wrote via Bola VIP. "From an experience standpoint, talent standpoint and play style standpoint, adding Fulwiley is certainly a move that can keep LSU in the national spotlight, and a move that has certainly sent shockwaves across women’s college basketball."

The Tigers last won a national championship in 2023. The inclusion of Fulwiley to the team gives them a genuine shot at contending for another title.

