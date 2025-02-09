LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson, after an impressive performance where she scored 19 points against Missouri on Friday, turned heads yet again, this time with her fashion. In a pinstripe blazer dress and skirt shorts paired with trendy black gloves, Johnson combined high fashion with street-style elegance in a quick interview, leaving fashion enthusiasts buzzing.

In an Instagram post from OffBall, which was later reposted by a Flau'jae fan page on Saturday, Johnson did a fit check and dropped details about her outfit and her style preference.

“The shoes are my favorite. These are from Zara. Don’t sleep on Zara,” Johnson said.

With Flau'jae Johnson’s staggering NIL valuation of $1.5 million (per On3), Johnson is among the most marketable athletes in college sports with her elite basketball talent as well as budding music career.

Johnson has averaged 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, shooting 48.5% for LSU this season.

Flau’jae Johnson talks about finding extra motivation in LSU’s victory over Mississippi State

No. 6-ranked LSU Tigers’ 81-67 victory over Mississippi State on Feb. 2 was more than just another win for Flau’jae Johnson. The rivalry took a heated turn last season when Mississippi State defeated LSU 77-73 in Starkville.

In that game, Bulldogs guard Jerkaila Jordan shined with 24 points and later took to social media to call Johnson “Little 4,” referencing Johnson’s jersey number.

Fast forward to a rematch on Feb. 2, Johnson was determined to rewrite the narrative. She not only held Jordan to just nine points on a difficult 2-for-12 shooting night but also delivered an impressive performance of her own.

Johnson scored 20 points, shooting an efficient 6-for-12 from the field and a scorching 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

“It was personal,” Johnson said after the game. “I was thinking about that since last year.”

Adding to her standout performance, Johnson tied her career-high with four blocks, a feat she found particularly satisfying.

“I’m a competitor,” Johnson said. “I didn’t care if I scored this game, as long as I did what I did on defense.”

Johnson’s fiery determination and defensive intensity were key in LSU’s victory. Jersey Wolfenbarger, who played a big role in the absence of Sa’Myah Smith, contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. With the win, Johnson left no doubt: she’s not “Little 4.” As she asserted with a smile, she’s “Big 4.”

LSU’s victory not only avenged last year’s loss but also served as a reminder of Johnson’s grit and leadership.

