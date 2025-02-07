LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson posted her 25th double-digit scoring game of the 2024-2025 season in a 71-60 routing of the Missouri Tigers. Earlier on Thursday, Feb. 6, the junior's contributions aided the Kim Mulkey-coached squad's pursuit of their ninth SEC victory, 25th overall.

In 35 minutes of action, Johnson dropped 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting that included three 3-pointers made, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. The third-year standout's streak of finishing fixtures with double-digit points this year has continued.

As a consistent starter for Mulkey, Johnson contibuted in other areas besides scoring to open the game, such as grabbing rebounds and swatting away shots. Her first score would come all the way in the 1:33 mark of the first period with a jumper as Missouri held on to an early four-point lead to end the quarter, 15-11.

Johnson's first 3-pointer would come at the 4:30 mark that would break a deadlock, 23-20. The Savannah, Georgia native would follow it up with another 3-pointer as her contributions, along with snagging boards, put her team up by four to close the half, 31-27.

In the third frame, Johnson maintained her established presence inside by still coralling down caroms. This was the case throughout the quarter for the 5'10 star, as she burst through in the final minute with seven quick markers that extended LSU's advantage against the home team, 51-39.

The sixth-ranked program in the nation did all they could to pull away from their opponent, as Johnson steadily helped her team out in any way she can. Her freebie makes with 35 seconds remaining in the matchup sealed the deal for LSU, as another triumph comes their way by an 11-marker edge at 71-60.

Take a look at Flau'jae Johnson's full statline from Thursday's win over Missouri.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Flau'jae Johnson 35 19 7 0 2 1 6-12 3-5 5-5 3 3

Flau'jae Johnson is named as a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award

Earlier on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Flau'jae Johnson was named a finalist for the illustrious Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award for the campaign. The LSU Tigers representative is joined by nine other standout perimeter players in the running for the nod, which is determined and presented by the WBCA and Naismith Hall of Fame by the tailend of the season.

For the season, Johnson is averaging a team-high 20.0 points on a 48% clip, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 dimes and 1.7 steals per game. The next opportunity for her to add on to the stellar campaign will be at home against the No. 19-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, Feb. 9.

