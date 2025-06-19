"Don't think Izzo can save this team" "It's over for them": Fans react as Michigan State transfer Kaleb Glenn set to miss first season with injury

Fans reacted as Michigan State transfer Kaleb Glenn is set to miss his first season with Tom Izzo's Spartans after suffering an injury during practice. Glenn tore his patellar tendon after a non-contact injury while doing a shooting drill and will redshirt this season.

On3 Sports reporter Joe Tipton reported Glenn's injury on X on Wednesday, with Glenn confirming the details to the outlet.

The forward spent one season at Florida Atlantic, averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, before entering the transfer portal in March. The four-star transfer, according to 247Sports, committed to the Spartans on April 10.

Glenn's injury is a devastating blow for Michigan State and fans looking forward to seeing what Glenn could do in East Lansing. Here's a look at what fans said about his injury:

"Definitely a sub .500 season loading. I don’t think Izzo can save this team," one wrote, losing hope of a great season.

"That su**s, it’s over for them," another said.

"I hope he recovers well, that’s a terrible break for MSU. I’m sure they’ll figure it out though," a fan said.

"Gutted for Glenn! Was really pulling for him to have THAT season!," one commente read.

"No one wants to see injuries like this and I feel for him. Wishing him a good recovery and return to the hardwood," a user added.

"what did we do to deserve this pain," another devastated fan wrote.

Michigan State transfer Kaleb Glenn hoped to contribute the team with pace and versatility

Kaleb Glenn was among the three players coach Tom Izzo added via the portal this offseason. The Louisville native was expected to make an immediate impact with the Spartans in the upcoming season, but that won't be the case now.

"Their approach was I can help them a lot in a lot of ways in terms of my 3s and being versatile and being able to guard 1 through 4 and just playing hard," Glenn said during his recruitment process in April (per CBS Sports). "Me being a guy that likes to get out in fast breaks, they do that a lot, so that was a key."

Glenn's highly anticipated debut is on hold, leaving a void in Michigan State’s roster. According to Justin Thind of 247Sports, returning forward Coen Carr could be in line to see an increase in minutes due to Glenn’s absence. Carr put up 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds playing 20.7 minutes per game last season.

