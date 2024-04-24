Zach Edey NBA draft: Purdue star submits paperwork to the league office confirming his draft eligibility in 2024 

The college basketball world is going to look completely different as Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey has submitted paperwork to enter the 2024 NBA draft.

While discussing his decision with ESPN on Tuesday, Edey said he knew it was time to enter the draft process as he proved what he could do:

"I felt like it was time. I showed that I'm a physical presence on offense this season. I also showed I could play defense. I can guard in space, even defend guards."

Zach Edey is focused on showcasing his talents that will translate better to the pros.

"What wins in college and the NBA are totally different," Edey said. "There are a lot of things I can do that people haven't seen yet. I was focusing on impacting winning at Purdue and simplifying my game. Every year, I've taken steps forward, and there's no reason I can't keep getting better ... Shooting is going to be a big thing in my workouts during the predraft process."

Edey was a force throughout the season as he led the nation in scoring and was third in rebounding. He averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks in 32.0 minutes per game.

Where will Zach Edey be drafted?

While the question of where Zach Edey will be drafted seems to be one of the more intriguing questions in the draft process, his name can be called at any time. The 2024 NBA draft class is not considered strong compared to previous years, and Edey could be anywhere from a lottery pick to a second-round selection. However, Edey has no problem with where he is picked.

"The number doesn't matter," Edey said. "I'm focused on the teams that believe in me. I want to find a coaching staff that believes in me and what I can do."

The NBA draft takes place on June 26 and 27.

