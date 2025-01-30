"Duh!": Olivia Miles reacts as Notre Dame superstar Hannah Hidalgo reveals most lethal weapon in her game 

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo have become a dominant force for Notre Dame this season. But for Miles, Hidalgo’s talent wasn’t something she had to discover at Notre Dame, because it was evident long before they became teammates. Back when Hidalgo was still in school, Miles was already an eighth-grade basketball prodigy in Phillipsburg, NJ. Her reputation as a skilled point guard with an aggressive playing style was growing.

Hidalgo’s skills have skyrocketed since, especially during her sophomore season. That's where she averaged 25.7 points per game with an impressive 50.4% shooting accuracy, ranking second in the country for scoring. She shared a few things about her game, and Miles while talking with Slam Magazine.

“I think the most lethal part [of my game] is my ability to score over bigger defenders, and my defense, of course," Hidalgo said.

Miles playfully interjected:

“Duh.”

Hidalgo elaborated on her defensive mindset, saying:

"Defense is like a lost art in and of itself. Not a lot of people want to play both sides of the ball."

Their connection on the court is evident in moments like a full-court pass from Miles to Hidalgo during a Wake Forest game. If that's not it then it was also visible when Hidalgo’s no-look, behind-the-head assist to Miles for an easy layup.

Miles admitted that for her it was hard to describe when asked about their on-court synergy. She also said that their connection is just something that happens.

Hidalgo offered her perspective, emphasizing their mutual understanding as elite guards.

"I think it’s just two top guards reading each other. When you’re playing with another great guard, it’s something that you would do also. You’re ready for it. You’re expecting it, compared to, like, a big who might not have played with another top guard," Hidalgo said via IrishStar.com.

Together, they create havoc for opponents, leading to standout performances on both ends of the court. Their combined averages are 41.8 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 10.5 apg and 5.7 spg. Hidalgo’s defense is particularly impressive, as she leads women’s college basketball with 4.2 spg.

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo made a chemistry that feels natural

While their success is obvious now, Miles had a front-row seat to Hidalgo’s skills long before they donned their Fighting Irish jerseys. She reminisced about seeing Hidalgo in action during their AAU days. Miles recalled in an interview in early January:

"She was playing JuJu [Watkins] and Jada [Williams], I believe, and she was playing for my old AAU team, The Rise. She was just cooking them. And I was like, 'Yo, who is this girl laying girls and then screaming at them?' After I was like, 'There's no way. I've never seen this type of energy before.'”

Hidalgo, on the other hand, remembers watching Miles when she was younger. Adding that seeing her in action for the first time was an unforgettable experience.

"She was just killing it," Hidalgo said. "It was just this little girl with goggles and a puff [hairstyle]. She started with the puff. She was just running up and down, killing our girls. I was like, 'Yo, this girl is tough.' And to find out it was the Olivia Miles.”

Now that they’re teammates, Miles has a deep appreciation for Hidalgo’s two-way game, especially her defensive presence. Miles had a specific word to describe her teammate’s playing style calling her a menace.

Hidalgo’s ability to disrupt offenses, combined with her scoring ability, makes her one of the most impactful players in college basketball. This balance of offense and defense gives Notre Dame an advantage in every game they play. Looking ahead, there’s uncertainty regarding whether Miles will declare for the 2025 WNBA draft or return for another season at Notre Dame.

