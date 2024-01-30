Duke basketball injury report vs Virginia Tech, Jan. 29: Latest on Jeremy Roach, Christian Reeves and more

The Duke Blue Devils are trying to continue climbing up the AP Poll as they are 12th in the nation with a 15-4 (6-2 ACC) record. However, a couple of their players have been on the injury report recently. This can play a massive factor into tonight's action against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

With names like Jeremy Roach and Christian Reeves, two players who were expected to have big seasons, dealing with injuries, what is their status for this game? Are there any other injuries that we need to know about before tip-off?

Duke basketball injury report

Jeremy Roach

Senior guard Jeremy Roach finds his name off the injury report after suffering an ankle injury against the Louisville Cardinals. He was able to return to action without missing any games and is not expected to have any restrictions for this game.

Roach played against the Clemson Tigers, but came off the bench in a reserve role. He was able to play 25 minutes as a reserve and finished with five points, two rebounds and one assist despite a poor shooting performance. However, it is still unclear if he will remain on the bench or return to the starting lineup.

Roach has been playing well this season as in 18 games (17 starts), he is playing 31.6 minutes and averaging 13.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is shooting 47.7% from the floor, including 44.8% from beyond the arc.

Christian Reeves

Sophomore center Christian Reeves has only appeared in three games this season, but a left ankle injury has kept him sidelined for the previous two months. The injury needed surgery last season, but Reeves is still feeling some of its effects.

This season, Reeves has not been much of a factor. In the three games played, he is averaging 5.0 minutes with 1.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg and 0.3 bpg while shooting 66.7% from the floor. There has been no official update of when he will get back on the court in game action.

