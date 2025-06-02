Duke commit Cayden Boozer shares 3-word message celebrating GF Gianna Torres' birthday

On Sunday, Cayden Boozer shared a couple of snaps on his Instagram story as he wished his girlfriend, Gianna Torres, a happy birthday. In the first snap, the two were posing for a mirror selfie, while the next slide featured a solo photo of Torres from their dinner date.

Boozer added a three-word caption to the story.

"Perfect birthday girl @giannartorres," he wrote.

Just below the caption, he location-tagged Nobu Miami, a Japanese restaurant on Collins Ave in Miami Beach, where they celebrated Torres' special day.

Cayden Boozer, the son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in May. The five-star guard signed with Duke, where he is set to begin his freshman year this fall. He committed to the Blue Devils last October before officially signing in November alongside his twin brother Cameron.

His girlfriend, Gianna, also completed her high school education and will be attending Florida State University for her undergraduate studies. He congratulated her on her graduation last month in an Instagram story.

Boozer, a 6-foot-4 guard and McDonald's All-American, had offers from Florida, Arkansas, Miami, and Kentucky, but he and his brother chose to continue their careers in Durham, where their father had played college ball.

With four starters leaving Duke this offseason for the NBA, coach Jon Scheyer will be expecting immediate contributions from the Boozer twins. According to 247Sports, the Blue Devils' 2025 recruiting class is ranked first in the nation. Besides the Boozer brothers, the class includes Nikolas Khamenia, Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins.

Cayden Boozer and GF Gianna Torres celebrated their 2nd anniversary in September

Cayden Boozer and Gianna Torres have been dating for more than two years. The couple celebrated their second anniversary last September.

Boozer posted a series of photos of their moments together on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

"2 years with the person that makes me a better me every day. Thank you for always standing by my side and filling every room you walk into you with light. You are my best friend and biggest supporter, I love you G❤️," he wrote in the caption.

Cayden Boozer has a Story Highlights section on his Instagram profile dedicated solely to his relationship with Torres. It features numerous photos from their early dates, capturing their journey together.

