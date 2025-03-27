Duke HC Jon Scheyer shares cryptic message on potential Cooper Flagg return ahead of Sweet 16

Jon Scheyer and Cooper Flagg's first-year partnership at Duke has been a huge success so far, with the Blue Devils winning the ACC Tournament and reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Scheyer shared a cryptic message about Flagg possibly returning to Duke for the 2025-26 season during Wednesday’s press conference ahead of the Blue Devils’ showdown with the Arizona Wildcats.

A reporter asked Scheyer about Flagg’s future plans as this year’s March Madness nears its conclusion. Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, but speculation remains that he could return to Duke for his sophomore year.

"Cooper is about to move on with something incredibly special with the next step he’s going to go after this," Scheyer said, per a report from Adam Zagoria. "But happiness doesn’t necessarily equate to just becoming a pro or just making money, although they’re making money either way now.”

Jon Scheyer added that Flagg’s upcoming draft decision is different from those of other players.

“Each guy is their own individual, so I think depending on the situation, guys should make the decisions for themselves, but Cooper’s thing is different," Scheyer said.

Cooper Flagg and Jon Scheyer to face Arizona next in Duke's Sweet 16 clash

Cooper Flagg and Jon Scheyer's primary focus is now on the Duke Blue Devils' Sweet 16 matchup against the fourth-seeded Arizona Wildcats. The top-seeded Blue Devils have dominated the NCAA Tournament so far, defeating No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's and No. 9 seed Baylor by an average of 33.5 points in the first two rounds.

Cooper Flagg (#2) of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles up court against the Baylor Bears in the first half during a second round game of the men's NCAA basketball tournament at Lenovo Center on March 23, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: Getty

Cooper Flagg stepped up in his NCAA Tournament debut against Mount St. Mary’s, recording 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in Duke’s 93-49 win. He continued his stellar play in Sunday’s game against Baylor, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists in an 89-66 victory.

The Blue Devils resume their March Madness run Thursday night against Arizona, which is coming off an 87-83 win over No. 5 seed Oregon in the second round. Caleb Love starred for the Wildcats in that victory, scoring a game-high 29 points while shooting 10-for-18, including 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

