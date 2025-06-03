Duke's Ashlon Jackson drops 1-word reaction for teammate Jordan Wood's sophomore year highlights

Ashlon Jackson and Jordan Wood will return to Durham to help Duke in the 2025-26 season. Jackson, the second leading scorer on the team, will be a senior while Wood will be a junior.

On Monday, Duke women's basketball shared Wood's sophomore highlights on Instagram, while also looking ahead to her upcoming season with the Blue Devils.

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 4.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game last season. Most of the highlights were of Wood's scoring ability — around the rim, with her jump shot, and from beyond the arc — while some also featured her shot-blocking on defense.

Jackson responded to the post:

"slighttt," she wrote.

Jackson commented on Instagram (@dukewbb/IG)

Ashlon Jackson has played two seasons with Wood and will play her final season with her as well. The Texas native averaged 12.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as a junior, leading Duke to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Four players from last season's team have transferred to other programs, including sophomore guard Oluchi Okananwa, who put up 10.1 ppg and 5.3 rpg. She has committed to Maryland.

Jordan Wood reacted to Ashlon Jackson's graduation snaps on Instagram

Ashlon Jackson celebrated her graduation from Duke University last month. She posted snaps from her graduation ceremony on Instagram, holding an academic cap.

"3 years, 1 degree down, and the mission continues. no matter where basketball took me, the plan was always clear: two degrees in four years. and not just anywhere — at one of the most prestigious universities in the world, Duke University. with the unwavering support of my family, my coaches, and the grace of God, I turned that vision into reality. this is just the beginning," Jackson wrote.

Jordan Wood was among many of her teammates to congratulate Jackson on her achievement.

"3 for 3," Wood commented.

Toby Fournier, the team's leading scorer last season, also chimed in.

"Bro I literally wanna be you when I grow up," Fournier wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@ashlonjackson3/IG)

Ashlon Jackson will look to help Duke continue its success next season and improve her stock if she gets drafted into the WNBA in 2026.

