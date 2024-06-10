Duke's Kyle Filipowski and fiancee Caitlin Hutchison soak the sun amid OKC Thunder's NBA Draft rumors

As he prepares for the 2024 NBA draft, Kyle Filipowski is making the best of the wait, spending time with his fiancee, Caitlin Hutchinson. She posted a video of herself and the Duke forward sunbathing to her Instagram story.

Kyle Filipowski soaking in the sun (Credit: Instagram/_caithutch)

The couple, who got engaged in January, also recently enjoyed a picnic and a trip to Disneyland. The two first made their relationship public in May 2022, when Filipowski took Hutchinson as his date to his high school senior prom. Caitlin can often be seen supporting the forward at Duke home games.

Filipowski spent two years with the Blue Devils and averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks in his sophomore season. He shot 50.5% from the field, 34.8% from the three-point range and 67.1% from the free throw line.

Per ESPN's latest mock draft, Filipowski is seen going No. 21 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans. However, a new report suggests that the OKC Thunder could select the forward at No. 12. In their latest mock draft, No Ceilings wrote:

"Sam Presti has also shown a preference in recent years for drafting high-feel players who can create for themselves or others with the ball in their hands, shoot, and make the right passing reads. Duke 7-footer Kyle Filipowski checks all of those boxes."

No Ceilings went on to state that Filipowski could form a twin towers situation with Chet Holmgren as both big men possess a good deal of offensive skill.

Kyle Filipowski shares his goals for his rookie NBA season

Regardless of where he lands, Kyle Filipowski has his goals set for his first year in the pro league. In an interview with "For The Win," Filipowski said:

"Definitely going right into this year is Rookie of the Year. I don't think that's out of my reach at all. If I should play the way I’m capable of, there is no question I should be in that conversation.

"But ultimately, wherever I go, I just want to help that team win. Winning is the most important thing for me and I know, what comes with that is those individual accolades and just being able to do that and work for those types of goals is very important to me," he added.

The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled for 26 and 27 June in New York and will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

