Duke star Jared McCain's camp battles Snapchat scammer amid NBA Draft buzz and SKIMS partnership

Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain is reportedly a victim of an online scam. TMZ Sports reported that the scammer was impersonating McCain on Snapchat, offering fans "gifted items from SKIMS and other companies at a discounted price."

When a deal is finalized, the scammer asks the buyer to send the money to a CashApp account that does not feature McCain's photograph or name. If the user raises concern, they are assured that this was "to prevent ladies from sending him money to get his attention." As soon as the money is sent, the scammer either blocks or ghosts the user.

TMZ also added that Jared McCain and his team are aware of the scam. They are reportedly taking the necessary steps to address it, including reaching out to Snapchat.

McCain, along with Hunter Dickinson, Rob Dillingham, Caleb Love, Donovan Clingan and Paxson Wojcik, participated in the SKIMS Mens March All-Star campaign during the NCAA Tournament. The Duke guard posted on Instagram:

"Everybody’s wearing @SKIMS"

Jared McCain's work ethic and predictions for the 2024 NBA draft

Jared McCain drew attention from NBA teams after he declared for the draft in April. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported that this was in part due to his dedication and work ethic, writing that sources "across the NBA and the college space rave about his work ethic."

McCain explained more about his mindset and why he works hard during his media availability at the NBA draft combine in May.

"That's what got me here. Working hard, being disciplined, having a routine - that's everything. That's got me to be a five-star in high school (and) McDonald American. So I wasn't going to stop and just kind of let it go away," McCain said.

"My main thing is working hard, finding other ways outside of basketball whether it's the meditation, my diet, anything to help me be better. Because I'm obviously not the most athletic or anything like that. But I'm going to find other ways to win and just play harder."

In his lone freshman season at Duke, McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 46.2% from the floor and 41.4% from deep. Per the mock drafts from CBS Sports and Bleacher Report, McCain is a predicted No. 15 pick. Meanwhile, ESPN places him to be picked at No. 16.

What do you think are Jared McCain's prospects in the NBA? Let us know in the comment section below.

