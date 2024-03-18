Duke star Kyle Filipowski reveals celebs whom he wants to play in front of ft. Ryan Reynolds, Peyton Manning and more 

Despite 28 points and 14 rebounds, Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski couldn't rescue 11th-ranked Duke from its 74-69 ACC Tournament quarterfinal loss to the N.C. State Wolfpack.

Off the court on an Overtime Instagram reel, Filipowski recently revealed which five celebrities he wishes to play in front of.

"Duane Johnson, Adam Sandler, Ryan Reynolds and Peyton Manning," Filipowski said.

Kyle Filipowski's IG

Kyle Filipowski denies villain role

It has been an eventful few weeks for Kyle Filipowski. Beginning with an incident at the end of the Blue Devils' loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons after which their fans stormed the court, apparently injuring the Duke star.

He appeared to bump into a female fan which led to him being criticized online after he claimed during his postgame news conference that it was an intentional attack by Wake Forest fans.

A few weeks later, he was again at the center of another controversial incident when he appeared to trip North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram during a game.

He had an interview with the Blue Devils channel where he seemed to embrace the villain role.

"Absolutely, one of those names that people think about when they talk about Duke basketball, and that just means that I'm doing something right," Filipowski said.

On "One Shining Pod," Kyle Filipowski refuted the claims that painted him as college basketball's villain.

"Once you get to know me, I'm a really nice guy," Filipowski said. "I'm a big teddy bear. Everyone has their own things they like to say, but I promise that when you get to know me, that I am a sweet kid. I love making friends and having good conversations. People can think whatever they want."

The Duke center revealed that the issue between himself and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram was also satisfactorily resolved.

"There was nothing that was meant to be intentional," Filipowski said. "I even reached out to him after the game. I just made sure he was alright. Everyone has a lot to say about what they saw. I just wanted to make sure that, between me and him, that he knew where I was coming from and how it wasn't meant to happen the way it did."

With Kyle Filipowski likely declaring for the 2024 NBA draft, his last season for the Duke Blue Devils will go down as one of this season's college basketball villains.