Duquesne vs BYU basketball injury report for First Round in NCAA Tournament 2024

The No. 11 seed Duquesne Dukes (24-11) takes on the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 12:40 p.m. EST. The matchup will be broadcast live on truTV from the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE.

The Duquesne Dukes beat VCU in their last matchup to win the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship on Sunday. The Dukes haae won their last eight games.

The BYU Cougars, meanwhile, fell 81-67 to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinal on Thursday. The Cougars earned their tournament spot as the No. 21 team in the nation, finishing fifth in the Big 12 after the regular season.

Both teams have injuries to deal with heading into this matchup. Here's the latest on the injury report before their first-round March Madness clash.

Also Read: March Madness First Round upset prediction: Which team will win between No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford?

Duquesne vs. BYU basketball injuries

Tre Williams, Duquesne

The senior forward is out of the contest after suffering a left shoulder injury against Dayton in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Williams' injury occurred on an attempted blocked shot and forced him to miss the semifinal matchup against St. Bonaventure and the championship against VCU. He has played 26 games this season, starting 19, averaging 3.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Aly Khalifa, BYU

The junior center is probable, as he deals with an ankle injury that forced him out of action at halftime in BYU's previous game against Texas Tech.

Cougars coach Mark Pope said about Khalifa's injury on BYU Sports Nation:

"He's doing great. He's feeling better. Aly is a work in progress health-wise—every single guy on our team and every team in college basketball.

"These guys have been through some wars. Everybody's got aches and pains, but we're expecting a full roster on the floor and to go battle together."

The junior transfer from Charlotte is averaging 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season for the Cougars.

Marcus Adams, BYU

The freshman forward is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Adams has appeared just once for BYU this season after missing the first part of the season due to eligibility issues. No timetable is available for his return.

Adams recorded two points, two rebounds and one assist in the lone game he played this season against Bellarmine in December.

Dawson Baker, BYU

The junior guard remains out for the season with a foot injury. He was shut down in January, and it was announced that he would miss the remainder of the season.

Baker appeared four times this season off the bench for the Cougars, averaging 5.0 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Also Read: Kansas vs Samford basketball injury report and predictions, Mar. 21: Latest on Kevin McCullar Jr., Hunter Dickinson and more

Poll : Who wins this matchup? #11 Duquesne Dukes #6 BYU Cougars 0 votes View Discussion