Dylan Harper makes his feelings known on LeBron James praising him after Rutgers pull off Illinois upset

Rutgers Scarlett Knights guard Dylan Harper reacted to praise from LeBron James after bringing his team back to the win column following a four-game losing skid. On Wednesday, they beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 82-73 at home to earn the Steve Pikiell-coached squad their fifth Big Ten conference victory of the year and 12th overall.

Fresh from a high ankle sprain, Harper pulled out all of the tricks from his bag after missing a few games. The freshman star dropped a game-high 28 points, shooting 7-of-15, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block in 34 minutes of action.

During the post-game press conference, Harper spoke about LA Lakers superstar LeBron James taking notice of the budding 6-foot-6 standout in what looks to be a one-and-done college stint for him.

"It means a lot. That's someone that I think, not just me, a lot of people look up to. Just watching how much he's done for the game, everything he's still put into it. He's been playing for about 21, 22 years I mean, that's hard to do in that league, great players. He just rises over the top," Harper said. (4:50)

"I've known him for a little while now. Him and my dad are great friends, both from Ohio. So every time I get to see him, it's a great time," he concluded.

With praise coming from one of the greatest NBA players to ever lace up a pair of basketball shoes, Harper has a bright future ahead of him. He will now look to help the Scarlett Knights beat the Maryland Terrapins on the road on Sunday.

LeBron James gives his thoughts on Dylan Harper's game

The praise that LeBron James gave Dylan Harper was during his media availability on Jan. 27. In a video uploaded by bleacherreport on TikTok, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer waxed lyrical about the 18-year-old with Filipino blood.

"I've been watching him for quite a while. He call me, 'Unc', and I call him, 'Nephew', and I love what he's been doing at Rutgers, been watching him for a long time now. Special kid, special talent, he's gonna be really good in this league," James shared.

During the 2024-25 NCAA men's basketball season, Harper is averaging a staggering 18.6 markers, 4.8 boards, 4.1 dimes and 1.2 steals per game as he looks to declare for this year's NBA Draft.

