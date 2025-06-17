Dylan Harper reacts as Georgetown center Thomas Sorber gets green room invite for the NBA draft 

On Monday, 19 players — including Dylan Harper and Thomas Sorber — received green room invites to the 2025 NBA draft, which will be held on June 25-26. DraftExpress' Jonathan Givony reported the news on X/Twitter, listing all 19 players who were invited.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, DraftExpress shared individual posts for each player who received a green room invite, including Sorber.

Harper reposted DraftExpress' post about Sorber on his Instagram story with a series of exclamation marks, seemingly showing his excitement for the Georgetown forward.

Screenshot via Instagram (@dylharpp/IG)

Both New Jersey natives, Harper played at Don Bosco Prep while Sorber played at Archbishop Ryan High School.

In college, Harper played for Rutgers, while Sorber committed to Georgetown, where they played for a season before declaring for the draft.

Thomas Sorber is projected as the No. 19 pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the draft. The freshman averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season for the Hoyas.

Analyst discusses Thomas Sorber's size, skillset and value for Boston system

Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor joined Noa Dalzell on the "You Got Boston" podcast last week to discuss several draft prospects the Boston Celtics could target with the No. 28 pick.

"I think Sorber, in terms of the size factor — 7'7" wingspan, he measured at pretty massive for his height," Connor told Dalzell. "He's got some touch, a good free throw shooter. He's a really good post player, back to the basket—probably the best post big man in this entire draft with the jump hooks, the drop steps, and the passing from the post as well.

"So you imagine him as kind of this connective piece in Boston's half-court offense. And then on defense, again, that size and the rim protection that he can offer—Sorber would just be, I think, a nice addition to Boston's frontcourt," he added.

Meanwhile, Connor had Sorber as the No. 21 prospect on his Yahoo Sports big board, projecting him to the Utah Jazz. Moreover, The Ringer's updated mock draft projects him a bit higher at No. 16 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

