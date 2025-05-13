Who is Thomas Sorber? Know more about Georgetown’s center who has the longest wingspan in the NBA draft combine

Georgetown Hoyas center Thomas Sorber has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, vying for a spot in the league. On March 27, the standout freshman announced his draft declaration on Instagram but kept open the possibility of maintaining his college basketball eligibility.
Sorber was a rookie stalwart for coach Ed Cooley and the Hoyas in the 2024-25 season. The Trenton, New Jersey native has the longest wingspan, 7-foot-6, out of all the draft prospects in this year's NBA combine. He also listed at 6-foot-9 barefoot, weighing in at 262.8 lbs, and a standing reach of 9-foot-1.
Sorber's lengthy talent was in full display in his likely one-and-done stint of collegiate hoops, as he led the Hoyas in rebounds and blocks per game, at 8.5 and 2.0, respectively. The young big man rounded out his outstanding averages with 14.5 points, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest, showing his overall versatility on both ends of the floor.
Any team that picks up Sorber would immediately be thrusted with a lob threat and a rim protector, given his size, length and overall skillset. This season, the 19-year-old propelled Georgetown to an overall 18-16 record and 8-12 in Big East conference play.
However, Sorber is recovering from a left foot injury suffered in February, which required surgery. Despite being ruled out of the remainder of the season and likely missing the early part of the 2025-26 NBA campaign, Sorber is expected to make a full recovery soon.
Thomas Sorber is projected to be the No. 22 pick for the Atlanta Hawks in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft
Per ESPN, Thomas Sorber is projected to be the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25 to 26, to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Sorber is the only one from the 2024-25 Georgetown Hoyas who'sn expected to be drafted and is projected to go to the Atlanta Hawks via the LA Angeles Lakers.
The Hawks, coached by Quinn Snyder, acquired the Lakers' 22nd overall pick for this year's draft through the Dyson Daniels-Dejounte Murray trade last July, where they earned the rights to Los Angeles' second first-round selection.
If Thomas Sorber joins Atlanta, he would join a Trae Young-led team that finished with a 40-42 record, good enough for ninth in the East.
Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.