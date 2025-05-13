Who is Thomas Sorber? Know more about Georgetown’s center who has the longest wingspan in the NBA draft combine

Georgetown Hoyas center Thomas Sorber has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, vying for a spot in the league. On March 27, the standout freshman announced his draft declaration on Instagram but kept open the possibility of maintaining his college basketball eligibility.

Ad

Sorber was a rookie stalwart for coach Ed Cooley and the Hoyas in the 2024-25 season. The Trenton, New Jersey native has the longest wingspan, 7-foot-6, out of all the draft prospects in this year's NBA combine. He also listed at 6-foot-9 barefoot, weighing in at 262.8 lbs, and a standing reach of 9-foot-1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sorber's lengthy talent was in full display in his likely one-and-done stint of collegiate hoops, as he led the Hoyas in rebounds and blocks per game, at 8.5 and 2.0, respectively. The young big man rounded out his outstanding averages with 14.5 points, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest, showing his overall versatility on both ends of the floor.

Any team that picks up Sorber would immediately be thrusted with a lob threat and a rim protector, given his size, length and overall skillset. This season, the 19-year-old propelled Georgetown to an overall 18-16 record and 8-12 in Big East conference play.

Ad

However, Sorber is recovering from a left foot injury suffered in February, which required surgery. Despite being ruled out of the remainder of the season and likely missing the early part of the 2025-26 NBA campaign, Sorber is expected to make a full recovery soon.

Thomas Sorber is projected to be the No. 22 pick for the Atlanta Hawks in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft

Ad

Per ESPN, Thomas Sorber is projected to be the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25 to 26, to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Sorber is the only one from the 2024-25 Georgetown Hoyas who'sn expected to be drafted and is projected to go to the Atlanta Hawks via the LA Angeles Lakers.

The Hawks, coached by Quinn Snyder, acquired the Lakers' 22nd overall pick for this year's draft through the Dyson Daniels-Dejounte Murray trade last July, where they earned the rights to Los Angeles' second first-round selection.

If Thomas Sorber joins Atlanta, he would join a Trae Young-led team that finished with a 40-42 record, good enough for ninth in the East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.