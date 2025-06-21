Dylan Harper reveals how he is getting "in the best shape" ahead of the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday

As the 2025 draft approaches, NBA Future Stars Now spotlighted Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. On Friday, it shared footage of Harper’s workout sessions as he spoke about his plans for the next level.
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 48.4% shooting last season. He made it clear that he would not leave anything to chance. Harper's offseason routine focused on more than just refining skills, and he talked about becoming the total package for NBA teams.
“Trying to sharpen up my handles and my shot,” Harper said. “Finishing and just getting in the best shape I can for the next level.”
He is aware of the physical demands of professional basketball and committed to developing not just his skills but his body and mindset.
“To just take in every day like a professional, like doing my workouts,” Harper said. “Pushing through the tiredness and really just mentally going through your day like never too high and too low, is what my mom says. So just always keeping that mentality.”
The 6-foot-6 guard also discussed his daily routine, including intense conditioning and strength training to match the pace and toughness of the NBA. Harper has long been praised for his combination of scoring and playmaking instincts, with his offseason grind set to improve those strengths.
Rutgers’ Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper honored ahead of the 2025 NBA draft
With the 2025 NBA draft set for Wednesday, Rutgers stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are preparing to take the next step in their basketball journeys. They will throw the ceremonial first pitches in New York most iconic baseball stadiums. Rutgers' X account shared a post on Friday, honoring their achievements.
Harper will throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium before Sunday’s game between the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. Bailey will do the same at Citi Field on Tuesday when the Mets host the Atlanta Braves.
Harper had a strong freshman year which earned him third-team All-Big Ten honors, as well as a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team.
Bailey was equally impressive, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on 46.0% shooting, including 34.6% from 3-point range. Like Harper, he was also named to the All-Big Ten third team and the conference’s All-Freshman team.
The NBA draft will be held at Barclays Center, the home to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty.
Harper is projected to be picked at No. 2 by the San Antonio Spurs, or another team that trades up. Bailey’s draft position is less certain after he reportedly skipped pre-draft workouts with several teams.
