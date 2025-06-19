It’s less than a week out from the 2025 NBA Draft. Rumors are flying as we try to figure out what the draft order will look like. Let’s dive into our final full mock draft of the 2025 cycle, basing the picks mostly on what I expect will happen with some of my analysis baked in.

2025 NBA Mock Draft

1. Dallas Mavericks - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Barring something truly unforeseen, Cooper Flagg will head to Dallas next week. He’s a bona fide franchise-altering prospect who will help the Mavericks rebound from the Luka Doncic trade. His rare blend of defensive versatility, off-dribble scoring, and excellent passing makes Flagg a superstar-ceiling prospect who should have a positive impact on an NBA court immediately.

2. San Antonio Spurs - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Barring a last-minute trade, Dylan Harper’s path to San Antonio appears inevitable. Even without considering trades, Harper is far too talented to pass on for better-fitting prospects. His elite slashing game fuels primary initiator upside, and he’s a strong off-ball player who should fit well next to Victor Wembanyama. If the Spurs keep the second pick, Harper seems like an obvious selection.

3. Philadelphia 76ers - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Edgecombe’s explosive open-floor athleticism and 3-point shooting make for an intriguing foundation to build on. He’ll need to improve his half-court creation, but Edgecombe’s burst and vertical pop match most elite NBA athletes. On a Philadelphia team with stars in place, Edgecombe’s defensive playmaking and off-ball shooting can help him add value early on.

4. Charlotte Hornets - Kon Knueppel, F. Duke

After spending much of the last decade drafting raw, toolsy players, Kon Knueppel provides them much-needed certainty. That’s not to discount Knueppel’s ceiling, as his elite shooting and passing combination could help him bust through his perceived peak. But Knueppel’s versatile shotmaking, pick-and-roll wizardry, and off-ball driving should help him thrive next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in Charlotte.

5. Utah Jazz - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey’s fluctuating stock after canceling a workout with the 76ers could see him fall to the bottom or out of the top five. The Jazz can offer him the touches his camp seems to prioritize. Will Hardy’s great offense could help mitigate Bailey’s passing and rim-pressuring limitations and maximize his excellent shotmaking. His rim protection and on-ball defensive upside could help Bailey return value even if he can’t become a star.

6. Washington Wizards - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Johnson has a strong case as the draft’s best shooter, lighting up the scoreboard from all over the floor. His elite pull-up shot creation and movement shooting on high volume will instantly let him add value as a spacer, which should help further unlock his underrated playmaking. Slashing and defensive questions could determine his ceiling, but the Wizards will bet on his immense scoring upside.

7. New Orleans Pelicans - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

An active, in-flux New Orleans team could go in just about any direction here, including a trade up or down. They’ll take Fears here, adding another dynamic shot creator to the roster. It’s hard to know what the Pelicans’ roster will look like in October, but their group of long, athletic defenders should help insulate Fears and maximize his ability to touch the paint, score with touch and find teammates.

8. Brooklyn Nets - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Maluach’s immense frame, touch and movement skills build a significant upside case for the Nets, who are searching for stars in the early stages of a rebuild. His excellent help defense, rim protection upside and finishing are high-level traits worth building around, even if he must improve his feel and physicality. He’s a possible defensive anchor with plenty of room to grow on offense, making him an ideal swing on a foundational piece.

9. Toronto Raptors - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Bryant’s great size, defensive production and shooting potential fit Toronto’s type. They love young, toolsy wings like him, and could view his ceiling as worth a top-10 pick. Bryant must add more on offense aside from spot-up shooting, but his incredible shot-blocking range and on-ball defensive playmaking suggest huge defensive upside.

10. Houston Rockets - Noa Essengue, F, Ulm

Essengue’s strong postseason play in the German BBL alongside remarkable measurables has skyrocketed his draft stock late in the process. If Houston hangs onto this pick, they could look to draft a high-ceiling talent who needs development time. Essengue must refine his half-court offensive game, but his incredible transition scoring and on-ball defensive versatility fit with Houston’s playstyle.

11. Portland Trail Blazers - Egor Demin, G, BYU

Without a clear position of need on the roster, the Blazers could swing on an elite tall playmaker like Demin. He’ll need to improve his handle and stabilize his jumper to reach his potential, but his passing and height are worth investing in. Even without clear defensive strengths, Portland’s promising unit on that end should help him acclimate to the NBA.

12. Chicago Bulls - Derik Queen, F/C, Maryland

Queen’s lackluster combine could see him falling on draft night, but a Chicago team in need of star power should have interest in a high-ceiling player like him. Queen is a dynamic advantage creator, interior scorer and passer with offensive centerpiece potential if he can improve his defensive motor. The Bulls must take swings to find high-end talent, and Queen fits that description.

13. Atlanta Hawks - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Richardson provides the Hawks a ready-made, off-ball scoring guard to pair with Trae Young. A six-foot guard like Richardson might scare some, but his length, activity, and Atlanta’s defensive core should help mitigate any issues that arise. Richardson’s elite shotmaking from all over the court and seasoned off-ball play will let him add value immediately as a complementary offensive player.

14. San Antonio Spurs - Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina

Few teams can accommodate bigs with peculiar body types and skillsets like a Wembanyama-led Spurs team can. Other teams would feel Murray-Boyles’s lack of shooting more than San Antonio, but the Spurs will benefit from his elite defensive projection, connective passing and play finishing. Despite plenty of obstacles to overcome, his talent is well worth a late lottery selection.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder - Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

Oklahoma City is an ideal spot for players like Coward who need plenty of development. He lacks experience against high-end competition, but a loaded Thunder team will be in no rush for Coward to add value on the court. If Coward can reach his potential, the Thunder will add another 3-and-D wing to the mix with some upside beyond that if his touch can translate to off-dribble scoring.

16. Memphis Grizzlies - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

After trading away Desmond Bane to the Magic, the Grizzlies will need to add more shot creation. Jakucionis’s off-dribble shooting and pick-and-roll playmaking render him an intriguing on-ball upside swing, even if his slashing needs plenty of refining. Memphis’s roster could see plenty of change this offseason, so adding a high-level talent should be a priority here, regardless of position.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves - Asa Newell, F, Georgia

Minnesota are another team deep in trade rumors, but Newell would add another switchable defensive piece if the Wolves keep this pick. He’d fit well with Minnesota’s multiple defensive schemes and benefit from Rudy Gobert’s rim protection. Newell won’t add much on offense outside of rebounding and play finishing, but Minnesota wouldn’t need much more than that from him.

18. Washington Wizards - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Washington still needs more long-term frontcourt depth beyond Alex Sarr, and Sorber’s polished skillet adds a different skillset to the group. He’d supercharge Washington’s paint protection with his interior defensive prowess and add another playmaker and interior scorer to their offense. He’s a strong value late in the teens and a plausible high-impact center early on in his NBA career.

19. Brooklyn Nets - Nolan Traore, G, Saint Quentin

Traore’s blazing speed makes him an intriguing offensive upside swing despite his poor scoring efficiency this season. He improved as a defender and off-ball shooter this season, expanding his pathways to NBA success. A rebuilding Brooklyn team can afford to bet on Traore here, banking on his rim pressure and playmaking chops and hoping his outside shot improves.

20. Miami Heat - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

The Heat love polished, versatile players like Clifford, who will provide value early on in their careers. Clifford improved nearly every aspect of his game throughout his tenure in college, developing as an on-ball creator and playmaker. Despite his age, Clifford profiles like a prospect that teams undervalue his varied skillset and physical gifts.

21. Utah Jazz - Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph’s

A porous Utah defense would love to add a menacing perimeter defender like Fleming, who locks down the ball and blows up off-ball actions with his size, speed and length. Fleming improved as an outside shooter as his college career progressed, making him an intriguing 3-and-D bet at this stage of the draft.

22. Atlanta Hawks - Drake Powell, F, North Carolina

Atlanta historically loves drafting young, high-upside wings who need plenty of refinement. Powell fits that description as one of the draft’s most explosive athletes. His length, explosion, and lateral quickness suggest enormous defensive upside and he’s a solid off-ball shooter already. Adding more to his offensive repertoire will help him find consistent minutes at the NBA level.

23. New Orleans Pelicans - Will Riley, F, Illinois

The Pelicans traded into the late-first round with Indiana this week, possibly to trade up or maneuver in the draft. If they keep this selection, a talented wing playmaker like Riley would be a logical selection. Despite needing plenty of physical development, Riley’s off-dribble shooting, passing and scoring creativity are worth investing in.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder - Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

The Thunder need more long-term frontcourt depth, and Wolf brings one of the more unique skillsets we’ve seen from a big in quite some time. His rare ball-handling and passing skills make him an intriguing upside bet and a logical contingency plan behind Isaiah Hartenstein. Wolf’s athleticism could lead to defensive struggles, but

25. Orlando Magic - Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Few prospect-team marriages feel as obvious as Clayton to Orlando. Even after trading for Desmond Bane, Orlando could use more dynamic offense and outside shooting. Clayton is one of the draft’s best shot creators, whose parking lot range, explosive driving, and underrated passing will allow him to add offensive value immediately.

26. Brooklyn Nets - Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Penda thrived on defense in the French league this season, weaponizing his elite instincts and size to make plays on and off the ball. He’ll need plenty of offensive improvement, especially as a driver, but Penda’s size and feel for the game suggest potential there as well. Stabilizing his outside shot would help Penda develop into an impactful two-way forward.

27. Brooklyn Nets - Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

Even though McNeeley’s upside could sit a bit lower than other prospects, the Nets would still benefit from a tall floor spacer like him at this stage in the draft. McNeeley played on the ball more than many expected at UConn. That exposed some of his creation limitations, but McNeeley’s off-ball shooting and solid feel for the game will help him add off-ball value in the NBA.

28. Boston Celtics - Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

With Boston’s center depth in question, drafting a ready-made seven-footer like Kalkbrenner would bring immediate stability. He’s a towering paint presence on both ends who will bring shot blocking and play finishing value immediately. If Kalkbrenner can continue to build on the shooting and playmaking he flashed later in his career, this pick could look like a major steal early on.

29. Phoenix Suns - Joan Beringer, C, KK Cedevita

A tumultuous Suns team should be willing to take swings on high-upside talents, and Beringer’s physical ceiling matches any player in the class. He’ll need tons of time to improve his feel for the game and offensive skill, but Beringer’s incredible mobility, explosiveness and size could beget huge defensive upside as a rim protector and versatile big defender.

30. Los Angeles Clippers - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Jones developed into one of the best players in college basketball this season, dominating as a driver, interior scorer and high-volume playmaker. Assuming his 3-point shot bounces back, Jones has the skillset to slide to a bench initiator and complementary guard role. He’d add some much-needed offensive punch for the Clippers in the backcourt beyond James Harden and Norman Powell

31. Minnesota Timberwolves - Ben Saraf, G, Ulm

Saraf manned the point for a successful Ulm team this season, relying on his great handle and pick-and-roll feel to carve up defenses. He must improve his outside shot and rim finishing to maximize his offensive talents, but Minnesota would benefit from his table-setting ability, especially as Mike Conley continues to age.

32. Boston Celtics - Hugo Gonzalez, G, Real Madrid

The Celtics love their draft-and-stash prospects, and Gonzalez could stay overseas for a few seasons while he develops his offense. If Gonzalez can add a reliable outside shot, he projects as a sturdy NBA 3-and-D wing. He’s found some success in a small role for Real Madrid, flashing his potential as a versatile defender and power driver.

33. Charlotte Hornets - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Thiero would add much-needed wing and defensive help to the Hornets. He’s one of the draft’s best athletes, winning with great strength, explosive twitch and vertical explosion. Even if Thiero can’t develop a reliable outside shot, his disruptive defensive playmaking and efficient driving should let him add value in the NBA.

34. Charlotte Hornets - Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao

Yang turned heads at the NBA combine, showcasing his impressive size and improved mobility on defense. Even considering his defensive woes, Yang brings a unique offensive package for a seven-footer, capable of running offense as a passer and scoring in the post. He makes sense as a developmental bet for a Hornets team that needs more center depth.

35. Philadelphia 76ers - Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

Regardless of Joel Embiid’s outlook, the Sixers need more reliable frontcourt options. Broome doesn’t boast traditional size for an NBA center, but he was arguably college basketball’s best player this season. His blend of playmaking, outside shooting and defensive versatility should all translate to some extent at the pro level.

36. Brooklyn Nets - Bogoljub Markovic, F, Mega Basket

A team with as many picks as Brooklyn will likely look to draft at least one draft-and-stash prospect. Markovic’s movement shooting and live-dribble playmaking are both intriguing traits to build on as an offensively slanted forward. Brooklyn can afford to wait for him to improve physically and progress on defense before expecting him to contribute.

37. Detroit Pistons - Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

If the Pistons don’t retain Malik Beasley and/or Tim Hardaway Jr., they could look to Lanier as a cost-effective replacement. He dominated college basketball as a scorer this season and will bring versatile outside shooting and some off-dribble shotmaking to Detroit. He won’t add much outside of scoring, but he’d benefit from Cade Cunningham’s playmaking and gravity.

38. San Antonio Spurs - Koby Brea, F, Kentucky

The Spurs still could use more outside shooting and Brea is the best pure shooter in the draft. His athletic tools, defensive aptitude and inside scoring are all underwhelming, but historic on-and-off-ball shooting in a wing’s frame will entice NBA teams. It’s easy to imagine him adding value as a rotational floor spacer and solid decision maker.

39. Toronto Raptors - Yanic Konan Niederhauser, C, Penn State

Konan Niederhauser flew up boards throughout the pre-draft process, impressing teams with his NBA-level measurables and elite athletic tools. He’ll need plenty of development of his instincts, awareness and ball skills before he can contribute at the NBA level, but the Raptors make sense as a long-term home for him.

40. Washington Wizards - Sion James, F, Duke

Even developing teams like the Wizards need stabilizing veteran role players, and James brings that experience. He ran Duke’s offense as their nominal point guard for much of the season and his passing and on-ball defense will help out Washington’s other young pieces, especially if James continues to shoot the three well.

41. Golden State Warriors - Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Proctor developed into a solid piece for a dominant Duke team this season. He profiles as a 3-and-D guard at the NBA level and would add another solid shooter and on-ball defender to Golden State’s rotation.

42. Sacramento Kings - Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

After neglecting to add wing depth for years, the Kings right that ship by selecting Watkins here. Despite his age, Watkins is a talented two-way player who improved his on-ball creation and passing chops as his college career progressed. At the NBA level, he should smoothly slide down into a lower usage, 3-and-D wing role.

43. Utah Jazz - Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Raynaud’s floor spacing and driving potential as a seven-footer have intrigued scouts and teams, especially after a strong combine performance. Will Hardy loves his floor spacing bigs and would get the most out of Raynaud’s unique offensive skillset. Improving his defense, interior scoring and passing will help Raynaud develop into an NBA rotation player.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder - Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane

The Thunder continue to add more long-term center depth, drafting one of the youngest players in the draft. Though Zikarsky didn’t have the season scouts expected, his sheer size and shot-blocking potential are still intriguing. He makes sense for Oklahoma City as a long-term flier to add more size and shot blocking to an already special defense.

45. Chicago Bulls - Javon Small, G, West Virginia

Small projects as a sturdy two-way guard at the NBA level, who should fit into a rotation early on in his career if given an opportunity. He’s a reliable off-dribble shooter, excellent finisher and feisty on-and-off-ball defender with the complementary skillset to fit next to on-ball players in Chicago.

46. Orlando Magic - Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest

Sallis would bring another 3-and-D profile that Orlando loves. He’s a reliable catch-and-shoot and off-dribble scorer who defends the ball well and keeps quick players in front. Sliding down to a lower usage role should help Sallis find a home at the NBA level.

47. Milwaukee Bucks - Amari Williams, C, Kentucky

Williams’s passing and handling skills make him an intriguing center bet as a modern offensive hub big. He improved his decision-making and defensive chops this season at Kentucky, rendering him an intriguing upside bet in the second round for a Milwaukee team that badly needs more functional depth.

48. Memphis Grizzlies - Eric Dixon, F, Villanova

Dixon was one of college basketball’s best scorers this season, scorching from beyond the arc and scoring efficiently as a post-up and face-up creator. He won’t add much else beyond his scoring prowess, but the Grizzlies could benefit from his offensive punch if Dixon can crack their rotation.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers - John Tonje, G, Wisconsin

Tonje broke out in his final college season, developing into one of college basketball’s best offensive players. If his 3-point shooting improvement translates to the NBA level, his power slashing game could help him find a bench role in Cleveland as a change-of-pace creator.

50. New York Knicks - Dink Pate, G, Capitanes

Pate spent the last two seasons developing in the G League and would likely spend plenty of time in Westchester to begin his NBA career here. He’s still a raw player, but tall pick-and-roll operators like Pate will entice teams to bet on his potential as a long-term prospect.

51. Los Angeles Clippers - Kobe Sanders, F, Nevada

Sanders’s unique blend of shotmaking, floor processing and size makes him an intriguing bet late in the draft. The Clippers would likely stash Sanders in the G League to begin his career, hoping his intriguing bundle of tools and skills helps him develop into a contributor on the wing in time.

52. Phoenix Suns - Curtis Jones, G, Iowa State

Jones is one of the draft’s better shotmakers, oozing intermediate touch, creative footwork and outside shooting potential. Despite a thinner frame, Jones’s wingspan could help him add some value on defense for a Phoenix team that badly needs more reliable rotation players.

53. Utah Jazz - RJ Luis, F, St. John’s

After a rocky end to his college career, Luis will hope to rebound in the NBA. He’s an intriguing developmental wing prospect, especially on defense, where his size and length let him make plays off the ball. Any 3-point shooting improvement will increase Luis’s offensive viability in the pros.

54. Indiana Pacers - Max Shulga, G, Wichita State

Shulga would add another dynamic shooting option to an elite Indiana offense. He’s a crafty driver and pick-and-roll passer, adding more value as a driver and defender than most excellent shooters of his ilk. He’s a solid bet to find a home in an NBA rotation as a complementary floor spacer.

55. Los Angeles Lakers - Izan Almansa, F/C, Perth

There won’t be many playable center options late in the draft, but the Lakers will certainly look to fill their gaping hole in the frontcourt. Almanza developed into a functional big man this season and could add some value at the NBA level with his intermediate touch and solid playmaking.

56. Memphis Grizzlies - Micah Peavy, F, Georgetown

Peavy will instantly bring defensive intensity and off-ball playmaking on the wing in the NBA. He still has plenty of room to grow on offense, but an efficient 3-point shooting season this year at Georgetown provides some optimism for his offensive viability in the pros.

57. Orlando Magic - Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Sears scored the ball as well as any college basketball player over the last few seasons. His size will limit his viability in the NBA, especially on defense, but Orlando could always use his outside shooting and secondary playmaking punch as a reserve.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers - Alijah Martin, G, Florida

Martin proved himself a key piece for a title-winning Florida team, adding value on both ends of the floor. He put up some big scoring numbers this season, but Martin likely projects to use his length and athleticism to add value on defense and off-ball on offense in the NBA.

59. Houston Rockets - Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

Nembhard is one of the draft’s best pure passers and will add playmaking value to whichever team he lands on. His size and lack of elite outside shooting will make finding a home in the NBA a challenge, but some team will invest in his on-ball passing talent.

