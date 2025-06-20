2025 NBA Draft Rumors: Spurs will trade No. 2 pick with Dylan Harper as presumed selection in only one scenario

When it comes to offseason moves, the San Antonio Spurs have been a hot topic over the past several weeks. In particular, much attention has been given to the Spurs' no. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. From the looks of it, there is only one scenario in which the team gives up this valuable asset.

In response to a report about the Washington Wizards reaching out to San Antonio for the no. 2 pick, Spurs beat writer Jeffrey Garcia laid out the lone scenario that sees the organization deal away the selection.

"via @ScoopB: Wizards, who hold the No. 6 pick, have reached out to Spurs about moving up to No. 2," Garcia tweeted on Thursday. "Spurs continue to lean towards keeping the pick and getting Dylan Harper... will not move the pick unless it is a clear overpay per NBA exec."

Harper, a 6-foot-6 guard who averaged 19.4 ppg for Rutgers this past season, would be an exciting addition to a Spurs team that is slowly but surely moving back to playoff contention. However, analysts have pointed out that San Antonio already has two dynamic combo guards in former All-Star De'Aaron Fox and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

Still, the 19-year-old Harper could be a building block of the Spurs' youth movement, which is led by Victor Wembanyama. If Garcia's report is accurate, it will take an immense haul of assets to make San Antonio part ways with the no. 2 selection.

Report: Two-time NBA champion prefers San Antonio Spurs over other destinations

Aside from their chess moves in the upcoming draft, the Spurs have been a trending topic because of reports that Kevin Durant has shortlisted them as a possible landing spot next season.

In an article published on Monday, Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that Durant prefers the Spurs over all the other teams that he is considering.

Notably, NBA insider Shams Charania later reported that the Spurs "have not been the aggressive team" in pursuing Durant. It would be interesting to see, then, which NBA team would be willing to pay the price in order to secure the acquisition of the four-time scoring champion.

