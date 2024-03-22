"DYNAMIC DUO": $1 billion-worth LeBron James shows love to Keith Dambrot's wife and daughter amid Duquesne's historic NCAA tournament win

As the First Round of the 2024 March Madness gets into full swing, one of the happiest campers is LeBron James. The NBA legend, a four-time champion, is ready to celebrate with Duquesne.

However, it wasn't just the squad, led by his former high school coach, Keith Dambrot, that would get his attention. Included in the list were Coach Dambrot's wife and daughter.

As the mother-daughter pair celebrated on X, the superstar, whose net worth is $1 billion, according to Forbes, had some words for the two.

"The DYNAMIC DUO!!!! Love y'all!!!"

The bond between LeBron James and Keith Dambrot is rich with history. Dambrot, James' coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, has often been credited by the four-time NBA Finals MVP with teaching him the "right" way to play the game.

Earlier in the week, on the first episode of his new podcast, Mind The Game, he would again bring up Coach as the reason for his uncanny basketball IQ.

LeBron James turns cheerleader for Coach Dambrot and the Duquesne men's basketball team

The 11-seeded Duquesne men's basketball team went up against the 6-seeded BYU Cougars team as the firm underdogs. However, under the brilliant gameplan by Dambrot, the team delivered a defensive masterclass, winning 71-67.

Holding BYU to under 40% shooting from the field, only Jaxson Robinson found his groove against them, scoring 25, the highest for either team. The win marked the first tournament victory for Duquesne basketball in over half a century.

LeBron James, who had gifted the entire team custom sneakers before the game, was right alongside them on the journey, congratulating and cheering them on from the sidelines.

Their next game is against the #3-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini, which is coming off an 85-69 routing of Morehead State.

Do you think Coach Dambrot and the Duquesne Dukes can continue their dream run? Let's know in the comments section below.