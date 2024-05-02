"Early am VIBEZ': Bronny James' playlist gets dad LeBron's approval during fun ride together

The future is still in question for both LeBron James and his son Bronny, who are yet to decide where they want to ply their trade next season.

In the meantime, the father-son duo shared visuals of themselves taking a road trip with the younger James belting his choice of music out.

The 39-year-old Lebron had the most productive 21st season in NBA history, averaging 27 ppg, 7 RPG, and, 8 apg. He gave Bronny his approval for his taste in music.

"His playlist by the way", the message from the 4-time NBA Champion read, as he captioned the story, "Early am VIBEZ!!"

For fans of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, car updates as he vibes along to different tunes are a regular feature on his IG stories.

The future for LeBron and Bronny James

With the Lakers losing to the Denver Nuggets in back-to-back years, LeBron now has one year left on his contract with Los Angeles. With an opt-in or opt-out option available, alongside extension possibilities, the future remains unclear for James.

Thanks to falling short of winning the NBA Championship, speculation of LBJ leaving La La Land is gaining steam. As the rumors began to swirl, the King took to X to clear the air on the situation.

Coinciding with the LeBron James discussion has been the debate about Bronny's future. With the freshman guard having declared for the NBA draft while maintaining college eligibility by entering the transfer portal, his path next season remains up in the air.

Rumors have swirled about the Lakers drafting the 19-year-old as a bargaining chip for James, who has long iterated his desire to play alongside his son.

The 6-foot-2 guard had a less-than-stellar season for the Trojans, averaging less than 5 points on sub-40% shooting from the field. LA hold a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft which would make them a viable candidate to draft the youngster.