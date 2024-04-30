Lakers ready to commit to LeBron James by showing willingness to draft Bronny James: Report

The LA Lakers are willing to go the distance to resign LeBron James this summer by reportedly showing a willingness to draft his son Bronny James. LeBron expressed a desire to share the court with his eldest son in 2022 and smartly signed a deal that kept all of his options open for 2024-25. James has a $51.4 million player option for next season.

He can opt-in and continue with LA or opt-out and look for other options. He can also resign on a longer deal with the Lakers. That also allows him to sign for the team that drafts Bronny, who announced he would enter the draft while keeping his college eligibility open after entering the transfer portal.

However, to retain LeBron James, according to The Athletic, the Lakers won't let that happen and draft Bronny themselves to keep hold of their marquee star. Keeping him for next year may have become difficult after LA's first-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs in a five-game series loss against Denver, but the Bronny factor could lure LeBron into returning to LA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers "badly" want LeBron James back with the team

The LA Lakers are all in on LeBron James despite the four-time MVP turning 40 at the end of this year and playing his 22nd NBA season. The Lakers seem to have faith in the star to give them the desired results despite a rocky tenure in LA that saw the team win one championship, attain play-in tournament finishes and two premature exits without postseason berths.

Nevertheless, a conference finals run last year and a 47-win season in 2023-24, with James playing a Lakers career-high 71 games, is enough evidence that he can keep them in contention for an 18th title. He put the team in his back several times this year, carrying them to wins in desperate situations.

According to The Athletic, the Lakers "badly" want LeBron James back amid his improved relationship with owner Jeanie Buss, which has never been better. The Lakers are also willing to offer him a three-year $164 million max contract that would all but ensure James finishes his illustrious career in LA.

Amid the team's rough season, critics have gone at James, claiming he's played a part in their struggles. However, the team's high-ranking officials view him as the "solution," not the "problem, as per The Athletic.

Meanwhile, James stayed put when asked about his future. As seen in the past, the veteran superstar has maintained secrecy around his prospects in free agencies, so there's not much insight into his motivation to be back despite the team's reported interest.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback