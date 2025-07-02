“Easily”, “Duh?”: Hoops fans in agreement as Deron Rippey Jr. gets the shout for “best PG in high school”

Deron Rippey Jr., a four-star point guard, is a rapidly rising player in the Class of 2026. On Tuesday, Made Hoops on Instagram shared a compilation of Rippey Jr.'s performance at the Mid-Atlantic Independent School Team Camp, which was held last weekend.

In the clips, Rippey Jr can be seen scoring, assisting and outmaneuvering defenders. His agility and athleticism stand out in the offensive play. He led his team, Blair Academy, to a 4-0 record.

"He might be the best PG in HS," the post was captioned.

Basketball fans unanimously agreed in the comments.

"duh," a fan said.

"easily, see u at the next session 😏," another fan said.

"Bye far," a fan said.

Fan comments on the post about Deron Rippey J.'s performance

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"been that," a fan said.

"Might be?" another fan said.

"Definitely," a fan said.

According to On3, Deron Rippey Jr. is ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2026. He stands No. 4 among the point guards and is the No. 1 player in New Jersey. During the 2023–24 season, the 6-foot-2 player averaged 15.6 points, 5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He helped Blair Academy to a 20–4 record and the Mid-Atlantic Prep League championship. He also starred on the EYBL circuit with New Heights.

Rippey received invitations to multiple USA Basketball junior national team camps between 2023 and 2025, including as a finalist for the U16 and U17 teams. He was also an attendee at an April 2025 U19 minicamp.

At the adidas 3SSB live session in May 2025, he averaged 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 43.5% from three.

Deron Rippey Jr. targets No. 1 point guard spot in 2026 Class

Deron Rippey Jr. earned an offer from Kentucky on June 13 after his performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp and the USA U19 training camp.

“It’s honestly a blessing. Everyone thinks of Kentucky as Guard University," Rippey Jr. told On3.

Talking about his game, Rippey said:

“When I’m not having the best shooting game or best scoring game, I know how to impact the game from different facets.”

His first official visit was to Louisville. He has another visit scheduled for Alabama. When asked what the programs can expect from him, he said:

“They’re getting a winner… a true point guard and a leader."

Rippey had drawn offers from more than 40 Division I programs, including UCLA, Kentucky, Duke, UNC and Texas.

