  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs Cameroon box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Koa Peat

FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs Cameroon box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Koa Peat

By Pranay Parab
Published Jul 01, 2025 17:51 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 08 Pangos All-American Camp - Source: Getty
FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs Cameroon box score. (Credits: Getty)

Team USA continued their domination in Group D of the FIBA U19 World Cup with a 129-70 win over Cameroon at the Lausanne Arena in Switzerland. This win also confirmed their number one spot in the group, as they prepare for the Round of 16.

Ad

BYU commit AJ Dybantsa continued his impressive display with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr. contributed 24 points, two rebounds and eight assists.

Coming off a 17-point outing against France, Arizona commit Koa Peat added another 15 points to his tally. Peat stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Peat also put up one steal and one block in 21 minutes of playing time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Team USA vs Cameroon box score

Team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
CMR
25
13
24
8
USA
28
44
29
28
Ad

Team USA box score

#PlayersMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLK#ERROR!EFF
4Koa Peat *21:17155/9
(55.56%)		5/9
(55.56%)		0/0
(0%)		5/6
(83.33%)		426233114117
5JJ Mandaquit21:1382/6
(33.33%)		0/3
(0%)		2/3
(66.67%)		2/2
(100%)		022721102113
6Caleb Holt23:29186/11
(54.55%)		1/4
(25%)		5/7
(71.43%)		1/3
(33.33%)		448211303323
7AJ Dybantsa *16:31166/11
(54.55%)		5/6
(83.33%)		1/5
(20%)		3/3
(100%)		055411102720
8Jasper Johnson11:17114/8
(50%)		1/3
(33.33%)		3/5
(60%)		0/0
(0%)		01111210128
9Christopher Brown *20:04249/12
(75%)		4/6
(66.67%)		5/6
(83.33%)		1/1
(100%)		022812003829
10Jordan Smith Jr. *14:1600/3
(0%)		0/0
(0%)		0/3
(0%)		0/0
(0%)		02211010281
11Tyran Stokes9:1362/2
(100%)		2/2
(100%)		0/0
(0%)		2/2
(100%)		20235100910
12Brandon McCoy13:1072/3
(66.67%)		2/2
(100%)		0/1
(0%)		3/6
(50%)		02222010198
13Morez Johnson Jr. *8:5031/2
(50%)		1/2
(50%)		0/0
(0%)		1/2
(50%)		2350410196
14Nikolas Khamenia22:20145/13
(38.46%)		2/6
(33.33%)		3/7
(42.86%)		1/2
(50%)		347504504718
15Daniel Jacobsen18:2071/3
(33.33%)		1/3
(33.33%)		0/0
(0%)		5/8
(62.5%)		459022011110
Ad

Team Cameroon box score

#PlayersMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLK#ERROR!EFF
0Wilf Kingue *26:11:00134/15
(26.67%)		3/7
(42.86%)		1/8
(12.5%)		4/6
(66.67%)		21311441-365
1Noe Bom *21:2450/7
(0%)		0/3
(0%)		0/4
(0%)		5/6
(83.33%)		01111500-35-6
2Hermann Bel10:5931/4
(25%)		1/3
(33.33%)		0/1
(0%)		1/2
(50%)		14502210-243
3Gedeon Basson *26:22:00194/12
(33.33%)		1/3
(33.33%)		3/9
(33.33%)		8/9
(88.89%)		02232211-3015
5Amadou Seini *16:5472/2
(100%)		2/2
(100%)		0/0
(0%)		3/4
(75%)		32504012-3214
8Benjamen Nantah13:4600/2
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		0/0
(0%)		00011000-25-1
11Franck Belbi15:50124/11
(36.36%)		3/9
(33.33%)		1/2
(50%)		3/4
(75%)		03310110-158
12Gregory Kemet16:1400/3
(0%)		0/2
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		0/0
(0%)		21302301-34-2
13David Wenga2:5500/0
(0%)		0/0
(0%)		0/0
(0%)		0/0
(0%)		00000100-7-1
22Freddy Tchakounte18:4100/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		0/0
(0%)		0/0
(0%)		02205010-282
23Ronny Ewanke *16:5472/5
(40%)		1/1
(100%)		1/4
(25%)		2/2
(100%)		02212200-265
44Cesaire Yenan13:5042/3
(66.67%)		2/3
(66.67%)		0/0
(0%)		0/0
(0%)		22405102-38
Ad

Team USA vs Cameroon summary

Team USA got off to a fast start in the first quarter with Illinois guard Morez Johnson scoring the opening bucket. Top 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes, Arizona's Koa Peat, Mikel Brown Jr. and AJ Dybantsa also contributed to the 28-point first period.

While Cameroon stayed within three points in the initial ten minutes at the Lausanne Arena, their game fell apart as Team USA upped the tempo in the second quarter. All five starters put up a stellar display of inside as well as outside scoring, evidenced by a 20-point run before Cameroon could get their first basket.

Ad
Ad

After a grueling back-and-forth in the third quarter, USA stepped up to close out the game in the final period with a 28-8 run led by JJ Mandaquit (eight points) and Brandon McCoy (six points).

Caleb Holt - a five-star shooting guard from the 2026 recruiting class - was another revelation for coach Tommy Lloyd with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while shooting an astonishing 5/7 from three-point range.

Team USA will return to action on Wednesday against the fourth-placed team in Group C, which will be decided in the last slate of group games scheduled for later today.

About the author
Pranay Parab

Pranay Parab

Pranay is a sports writer who covers College Football at Sportskeeda. He started following American Sports, starting with the NFL, before transitioning into College Football. Pranay loves to cover the games and all the stuff that happens before and after them. An IT grad by profession, Pranay developed an enthusiasm for writing at a young age and now gets to follow his passion thanks to Sportskeeda!

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications