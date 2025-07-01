FIBA U19 World Cup Team USA vs Cameroon box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Koa Peat

Team USA continued their domination in Group D of the FIBA U19 World Cup with a 129-70 win over Cameroon at the Lausanne Arena in Switzerland. This win also confirmed their number one spot in the group, as they prepare for the Round of 16.

BYU commit AJ Dybantsa continued his impressive display with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr. contributed 24 points, two rebounds and eight assists.

Coming off a 17-point outing against France, Arizona commit Koa Peat added another 15 points to his tally. Peat stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Peat also put up one steal and one block in 21 minutes of playing time.

Team USA vs Cameroon box score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 CMR 25 13 24 8 USA 28 44 29 28

Team USA box score

Team Cameroon box score

Team USA vs Cameroon summary

Team USA got off to a fast start in the first quarter with Illinois guard Morez Johnson scoring the opening bucket. Top 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes, Arizona's Koa Peat, Mikel Brown Jr. and AJ Dybantsa also contributed to the 28-point first period.

While Cameroon stayed within three points in the initial ten minutes at the Lausanne Arena, their game fell apart as Team USA upped the tempo in the second quarter. All five starters put up a stellar display of inside as well as outside scoring, evidenced by a 20-point run before Cameroon could get their first basket.

After a grueling back-and-forth in the third quarter, USA stepped up to close out the game in the final period with a 28-8 run led by JJ Mandaquit (eight points) and Brandon McCoy (six points).

Caleb Holt - a five-star shooting guard from the 2026 recruiting class - was another revelation for coach Tommy Lloyd with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while shooting an astonishing 5/7 from three-point range.

Team USA will return to action on Wednesday against the fourth-placed team in Group C, which will be decided in the last slate of group games scheduled for later today.

