“Elite highlights”: College hoops fans reminisce as Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s SEC clips resurfaces

The SEC always does a good job of producing top NBA talent but Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the top talents to emerge from the conference in recent years. Edwards played for Georgia before getting drafted first by Minnesota in 2020 and Gilgeous-Alexander played for Kentucky before getting drafted by Charlotte in 2018.

They are now two of the biggest stars in the NBA and are facing off in the 2025 Western Conference Finals. Gilgeious-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder took a 1-0 series lead on Tuesday with a 114-88 win over Edwards and the Timberwolves on Tuesday. The SEC Network celebrated the two former SEC star's achievements with a nostalgic Instagram post on Wednesday.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments to reminisce about Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander during their time at Georgia and Kentucky, respectively.

"Elite highlights," one fan wrote.

"SGA was kinda an afterthought going into his freshman year. Expected to be a rare 2-3 year guy. I think he was a 4 star. Cal really played him out of necessity and saw real quick he was alot better than expected," one fan commented.

"I remember the year Ant played they were up at halftime and he did the throat cut motion like it was over. Cats won by 10 if i remember correctly. Maxey went off in the 2nd half and had 20 or close to it. He was a beast at Georgia tho," one fan added.

Fans continued to reminisce in the comments.

"Imagine if Ant would’ve played on an actual team," one fan wrote.

"Fashion changes, but style endures," one fan commented.

"Wow! Its amazing!" one fan added.

Images via the comments of the Instagram post.

Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander face off in an unexpected Western Conference Final

Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have come a long way since their college days. Edwards is now the best player on an underdog Minnesota Timberwolves team and Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as one of the best players in the league. On Wednesday, the NBA announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the 2025 NBA MVP.

Despite both players being two of the best young players in the NBA, this was not an expected Western Conference Final matchup. OKC was expected to get this far as the top seed in the league. However, Minnesota entered the playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Despite their underdog status, they defeated the LA Lakers and Golden State to reach this point.

