"Even willing to get in the face of legends like KD”: UConn fans react as ex-Husky Cam Spencer signs for Memphis Grizzlies

Former UConn Huskies forward Cam Spencer was a key cog in coach Dan Hurley's team that retained its national championship title last year. The shooting guard exhausted his eligibility in Storrs after transferring from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

After his departure from UConn, Spencer was selected with the No. 53 by the Detroit Pistons during the 2024 NBA draft and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. On Monday, the Grizzlies announced that they had signed Spencer to a four-year deal with three years guaranteed, worth $10.5 million.

UConn fans on Instagram showed their happiness at Cam Spencer's new Grizzlies deal.

"Killer Cam!" one fan said.

"I love how he takes no shit from anybody. Even willing to get in the face of legends like KD," another fan said.

"Absolutely earned this," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"As a UConn and Grizzlies fan I'm so happy," one fan said.

"Can't wait for Rutgers to try and take credit for this one too..." another fan said.

"I love it, well deserved," one fan said.

Fan's comments on IG

Dan Hurley valued Cam Spencer at UConn

Cam Spencer started his college basketball career at Loyola before transferring to Rutgers. For his last year of eligibility, he entered the transfer portal and joined Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies, who had lost a lot of talent, including Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo, to the NBA.

The charismatic Hurley had a hilarious moment during the Huskies' national championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers when he pushed Spencer to start dribbling.

During his postgame news conference, the UConn coach revealed how he recruited Spencer and how much he valued the talented guard.

“We laid it out for Cam Spencer, that if you don’t join us, we’re a top-10, top-15 team,” Hurley said. “If you do join us, we could go back-to-back and the road will be Brooklyn to Boston to Phoenix to get there if we both hold up our end of the bargain. I always add at the end, you don’t have to worry about me on that. I’ll hold up my end. Don’t screw it up.”

“The fire he instilled was the Andre Jackson stuff and the Adama Sanogo stuff you have to have, because Tristen is total ice — fire and ice in the backcourt. He pushed this team with his maniacal pursuit of a championship because he hadn’t experienced it.”

Even after exhausting his eligibility last season, Cam Spencer applied for a waiver from the NCAA to get an extra year, but it was denied, forcing him to turn professional.

