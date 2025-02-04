“Everybody but Hubert Davis knew better”: College hoops fans react to UNC’s unsuccessful plan to stop Cooper Flagg

Led by Cooper Flagg's masterclass on Saturday, Duke defeated rival North Carolina 87-70 to maintain its reign atop the ACC. Despite the Tar Heels' best effort to contain the freshman, Flagg still erupted for 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Flagg's stellar outing came on the heels of his 28-point explosion against NC State in the previous game. North Carolina coach Hubert Davis implemented a defensive strategy centered around 'doubling' Flagg — assigning two defenders to cover him at all times in an attempt to limit his impact, but it was to no avail.

Duke men's basketball Instagram account shared a clip of Tar Heel defenders unsuccessfully trying to double-team Cooper Flagg.

"Why you can’t double Coop," the caption read, lamenting the futility of North Carolina's defensive game plan.

The responses from college basketball fans in the comments section were hilarious. Here are some of the reactions:

"Everyone but Hubert (Davis) knew better," one fan wrote.

"It's pick your poison. If you double, he will find someone. If you don't, he'll beat you," another commented.

"Seth Trimble short ahh trying to double Coop 😂," a user joked, referring to the 6-foot-3 UNC guard tasked to defend the 6-foot-9 Cooper Flagg.

"They can’t stop him. They can only hope to contain him! 😂," one fan added.

Here are a few more comments:

"Teams watching this like 'WTH we supposed to do ☠️,'" one fan said.

"Carolina game plan “double Cooper, Make other players score and make plays” ….other players on Duke - “ okay, no problem “ Coops great but the TEAM played great on both sides of the ball 🏀" one more chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@dukembb/IG)

UNC coach Hubert Davis reacts to Cooper Flagg's dominant performance

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils had a hot start out of the gates, going on a 16-0 run at some point in the 1st half to take a commanding 47-25 lead at the break.

Cooper Flagg was the key driver behind Duke's offensive onslaught as he scored 13 points and five assists alone in the first half.

"Cooper, he's a great basketball player," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said postgame (3:04). "And so his ability to create for himself and create for his teammates has been something that's been a huge benefit for their team."

The Maine native is averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Blue Devils. With the Saturday win, Duke stretched its winning streak to 15 games and remained undefeated (11-0) in ACC play.

