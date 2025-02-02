UNC HC Hubert Davis makes his feelings known on Cooper Flagg after Duke dismantles North Carolina

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg put on a show in his first matchup against rival North Carolina, leading the Blue Devils to an 87-70 victory. The Tar Heels coach Hurbert Davis took note of Flagg's impressive performance and did not hold back in his praise for the youngster.

During the postgame press conference, Davis was asked if he was shocked to see the Blue Devils' roster — one that features a trio of talented freshmen, including the 6-foot-9 Flagg — perform so well in their first taste of the storied rivalry.

"Cooper, he's a great basketball player," Davis said (3:04). "And so his ability to create for himself and create for his teammates has been something that's been a huge benefit for their team."

"So I wasn't shocked by anything. They're good players. I've seen them all since high school, and they're playing at a high level."

Cooper Flagg has been nothing short of sensational since arriving at Duke, establishing himself as one of the skilled young talents in the country. At Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Flagg showcased his full repertoire, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel led the Blue Devils with 22 points and five rebounds while another first-year player, Khaman Maluach, chipped in with six points and six boards.

Cooper Flagg reacts to his performance and big win against rival UNC

Following the game, Cooper Flagg expressed his excitement over the dominant victory and the opportunity to be part of the historic Duke-UNC rivalry

"It was everything I could have imagined. I mean, the atmosphere in here was crazy, so it definitely lived up to it," Flagg told ESPN's Jess Sims.

The Maine native, who is averaging over 20 points per game, recorded his fourth straight outing with at least 20 points. His seven assists also tied a career-high output. Four of those dimes came in the opening minutes as he ignited the Blue Devils' fast-paced attack.

"It might be [my best college game]," Flagg said after the game, "but for me, I'm just trying to make the right plays. Four of the first six baskets I assisted. That's huge for me to find my teammates and make plays for them."

Despite the impressive individual output, Cooper Flagg was not fully satisfied with the way his team played.

"We definitely still have a lot we can grow from, a lot to get better at. But definitely was a good win for us," he added.

Jon Scheyer's men continued their undefeated run in the ACC (10-0 mark) and remained in the top of the conference standings.

