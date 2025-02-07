“Everything we could ask for and more”: Duke HC Jon Scheyer heaps praise for freshman Maliq Brown

Duke basketball’s latest transfer addition, Maliq Brown, wasted no time making his presence felt after missing four games due to a knee injury. Returning to action in a highly anticipated showdown against UNC, Brown showcased his defensive prowess.

In the first few seconds on the court, the 6-foot-9 forward made an impact by securing one of his two crucial steals. His efforts helped Duke secure an 87-70 home victory over their archrival.

Brown’s defensive tenacity and team-first mentality have not gone unnoticed by coach Jon Scheyer. Following Duke’s dominant performance, Scheyer was effusive in his praise for the junior forward. The official Duke Men’s Basketball Instagram page even highlighted his influence with a post featuring images and clips from the game. In the post, Scheyer’s words stood out:

"Maliq has changed our team dramatically. I mean, Maliq is the ultimate teammate. He's incredibly unselfish. He's been everything we could ask for and more."

"And he's not gonna blow you away with his scoring, but that's not what he does. He's a menace on the defensive end. His passing. His energy. You know, he led us in rebounding tonight."

Brown’s return to action couldn’t have come at a better time. When Duke, ranked No. 2 in the nation, faced Syracuse on Wednesday night, Brown immediately made his presence known. In the 83-54 road victory, he wasted no time disrupting the Orange’s offense, deflecting an inbounds pass as soon as he checked in.

Maliq Brown’s journey to becoming a crucial part of Duke’s lineup

In his first game back at the JMA Wireless Dome—his former home court—Brown delivered an all-around performance. The former All-ACC Defensive Team selection finished with six points, eight rebounds, an assist, three steals, a block, and no turnovers in 22 minutes.

However, Brown’s journey to becoming a key contributor to the Blue Devils wasn’t always part of the plan. Initially, he had no intention of leaving Syracuse. But as the program underwent a series of changes, he felt the need to reconsider his future.

Jim Boeheim’s retirement following Brown’s freshman season marked the first major shift in the program. Despite this, his original recruiting class—including Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Chris Bell, Justin Taylor, and Peter Carey—remained intact. But by the end of Brown’s sophomore season, that stability vanished.

Brown’s mother, Tasha, shared insight into his thought process during this period of transition. She said:

"The dynamics changed, and once everything changed, he felt like he was starting all over."

As a result, Brown entered the transfer portal on April 1. His decision made him one of the most sought-after players in the country, receiving 64 offers, according to his father, Preston. Ultimately, he chose Duke, a program with championship ambitions where he could elevate his game and contribute to their pursuit of a sixth NCAA title.

Brown’s move was part of a larger trend in college basketball, as over 1,900 players entered the transfer portal following the 2023-24 season, setting a new NCAA record.

