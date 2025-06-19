Ex-FSU star Jared Verse takes strong stance on Sophie Cunningham fouling Caitlin Clark's rival in brawl at Fever-Sun game

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun 88-71 Tuesday night, advancing to the WNBA Commissioner's Cup title. But aside from Fever's victory, the game night made headlines for skirmishes that resulted in the ejection of three players.

Things started heating up in the third quarter, when trying to fend off the Sun defenders, Clark threw a two-handed shove into Jacy Sheldon. Again, while Clark was working offense, Sheldon committed flagrant foul 1 for poking Clark in the eye. Sun's Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles responded, with Mabrey ramming into the Indiana star, earning fouls for all three players.

And the final altercation ensued in the final minute of the fourth quarter when Sophie Cunningham fouled Sheldon hard on the breakaway layup. She further grabbed Sheldon's hair, causing a brawl. Following the altercation, Cunningham, Sheldon and Sun forward Lindsay Allen were ejected from the game.

The clip of the altercation has since been doing the rounds on the internet, with Fever's fan hailing Cunningham for retaliating for Clark. Amidst this, Florida State alumni and NFL player Jared Verse dropped a four-word reaction.

"This standing on Business!!!!" wrote Verse.

After the playoff, the Sun's coach, Rachid Meziane, called out Cunningham's behaviour.

“For me, it’s just disrespectful to do that foul when you are winning the game by 17 points, completely stupid,” Meziane said.

Meanwhile, Fever's coach Stephanie White had a different outlook and called out the shortcomings of the inadequate officiating.

“Players are faster, they’re better, they’re bigger, they’re stronger,” White said via Washington Post. “Things are happening quickly. Everybody’s getting better, except the officials.

"When the officials don’t get control of the ballgame, when they allow stuff to happen, and it’s been happening all season long … this is what happens. You’ve got competitive women, who are the best in the world at what they do, right? And when you allow them to play physical, and you allow these things to happen, they’re going to compete."

Moreover, Cunningham's sister, Lindsey, did not hold back and came in support of her sibling, with:

"You aren't gonna beat a Missouri country girl in a fight."

Cunningham logged five points, one assist and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.

Analyst comes forward in support of Sophie Cunningham for having Caitlin Clark's back

ESPN's analyst Pat McAfee came in support of Sophie Cunningham following Tuesday's altercation.

"And last year, I think something we noticed, a lot of people noticed when Caitlin would get bullied, nobody would do nothing," McAfee said on his podcast. "They bring in Sophie Cunningham, I had no idea Sophie Cunningham was a black belt at the age of six! Boom!"

Meanwhile, after the playoff, Clark gave her reaction to the events that unfolded.

“I love this game, and I’m going to give it everything I have, so I think that’s what competitors do,” Clark said. “You just step right back up to the challenge."

Clark registered 20 points, with six assists and one rebound in the win.

