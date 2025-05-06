Ex-Iowa star Gabbie Marshall drops 3-word reaction as Kate Martin poses in Valkyries jersey

Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall always has her ex-teammates' backs. She recently reacted to a photo of Kate Martin, who now plays for the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA.

Martin, who was drafted No. 18th by the Las Vegas Aces last year, played for a season with the Aces. She join the new WNBA franchise after the expansion draft.

On Monday, the Valkyries' Instagram account shared media day photos of all the players on the roster, donning the new team jerseys, including Martin.

Marshall reshared the photo of Martin on her Instagram story and added a three-word reaction to it.

"let's go boo!!!" she wrote tagging Martin's Instagram handle.

Screenshot via Instagram (@gabbie.marshall/IG)

Martin will be part of history as the Valkyries face the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday in their first-ever game, which is part of their preseason schedule.

Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin became close friends and teammates at Iowa in 2019. Although Martin arrived a year early, she did not play a single game as a freshman due to injury. They played together for five years, since both were given an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo were part of the Hawkeyes team, led by Caitlin Clark, that went to the back-to-back national championship game, but failed to win on both occasions.

Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi cheer as Caitlin Clark returns to Iowa for WNBA preseason

Caitlin Clark received a warm welcome from her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates, Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi, as she returned to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Clark and her WNBA team, the Indiana Fever, faced the Brazilian national team in their second preseason game on Sunday.

Iowa fans packed the arena to see Clark play on her old court once again, and among the attendees were Marshall and Gyamfi, who sat courtside to support the Fever star.

Marshall summed up the mood in Iowa with the caption:

"Heart so full 🥰🥹 We love you 22!!!"

In the post, she added several photos of herself and Gyamfi with Clark on the court. She also reshared a video from Iowa's women's basketball team on their Instagram account, where she can be seen and heard cheering loudly for her former teammate.

Gabbie Marshall graduated from Iowa last summer. She is currently pursuing a master's in occupational therapy at the University of North Carolina.

