Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi pens heartwarming message for ex-teammate Caitlin Clark after Indiana Fever’s preseason game

Caitlin Clark reunited with former teammates Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall at Iowa. Clark and the Indiana Fever played their second preseason game against Brazil at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Gyamfi recalled the experience in an Instagram post on Monday, writing a heartwarming message for Clark.

"My people for always," Gyamfi wrote. "Nothing makes me happier than getting to support you 22. Blessed to be a small part of your greatness, cheers to another great season!"

Caitlin Clark, Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall played together at Iowa for three seasons. Clark and Marshall left Iowa last year, but their bond with Gyamfi remains strong to this day.

How did Caitlin Clark fare in Indiana's preseason game against Brazil?

Caitlin Clark put on a show in front of Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall, leading the Indiana Fever to a commanding 108-44 victory over Brazil's national team. Clark was one of four Indiana players to score in double figures for the Fever, who improved their preseason record to 2-0.

Indiana guard Caitlin Clark (#22) talks to members of the Brazilian National Team after the Fever defeated Brazil in a preseason game on May 4, 2025. Photo: Imagn

Clark dropped 16 points in 19 minutes of action. She shot 6-for-10 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. She sent the fans into a frenzy with one of her 3-pointers in the second half, draining a long bomb from the same spot she broke the NCAA women's scoring record.

Clark also contributed in other departments, racking up six rebounds, five assists and one block. The Fever flourished with Clark on the floor, outscoring Brazil by 42 points during that stretch.

Clark got some help from Kelsey Mitchell, who scored a game-high 17 points. She shot 5-for-8 from the field, including 4-of-6 from the 3-point area. Mitchell, who grabbed three boards and issued one assist, also displayed her defensive prowess. She racked up three steals in the win over Brazil.

