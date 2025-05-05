Former Iowa star Gabbie Marshall shares her “favorite moment” from Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever vs. Brazil matchup

Caitlin Clark took the court at Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, more than a year since last doing so as an Iowa star. Clark and the Indiana Fever took on the Brazil women's basketball national team, and ESPN shared a special moment from the matchup.

Clark hit a 3-pointer from just outside the position where she broke the NCAA scoring record with the Hawkeyes during the Fever's 108-44 victory in the third quarter. Her record is marked on the court with her last name and jersey number at the exact location where she hit the record-breaking shot.

On Sunday, ESPN shared an Instagram picture of Clark's vintage 3-pointer.

Clark's former Iowa teammate, Gabbie Marshall, shared the post on her Instagram story with a supportive message.

"My favorite moment!!!," Marshall's Instagram story read.

Gabbie Marshall hypes up former Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark

Clark and Marshall were college teammates from 2020-24, during which Iowa won the 2022 Big Ten regular season championship, the 2022-24 conference tournament titles and appeared in back-to-back NCAA championship games in 2023 and 2024.

Marshall's basketball career has come to a close, and she is getting her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy at the University of North Carolina.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever dominated Brazil

Clark is coming off a WNBA Rookie of the Year win and looked as good as ever in the Fever's preseason game against Brazil.

The Fever played in front of a sold-out crowd for Sunday's preseason game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It was the second preseason game for the Fever but just the first for Clark, who missed the first contest against the Washington Mystics with a left leg injury.

Clark didn't disappoint in her return. The guard put up 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Her assist value was tied for best on the team in the win, and she was second on the squad in scoring.

Iowa fans got to see the return of their legendary former guard on Sunday as Clark's WNBA team dominated in the preseason matchup.

The Fever has one more preseason game against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday before opening the regular season against the Chicago Sky on May 17. Clark will look for yet another successful WNBA season.

