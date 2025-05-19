Ex-LSU guard Last-Tear Poa drops 4-word reaction to give sneak peak of her graduation day

Former LSU guard Last-Tear Poa was part of Kim Mulkey's team for the past three seasons. After the Tigers' Elite Eight loss, Poa announced her entry into the transfer portal, and joined the Arizona State Sun Devils on April 23.

Poa graduated from LSU on Saturday, and she showed off her dresses for the occasion on Instagram. On Monday, she posted a snippet from her graduation ceremony with a promise for her fans.

"Grad vlog coming soon..." Poa wrote.

Poa's IG stories (image credit: instagram/lasttear_poa11)

When Last-Tear Poa earned Kim Mulkey's respect

Last-Tear Poa was one of the top prospects in the transfer portal in 2022 after leaving Northwest Florida State, and joined Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers stacked roster that included Angel Reese. During her first season in Baton Rouge, Poa averaged 3.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12.5 minutes per game, as the Tigers won the national championship.

The next season, Poa averaged her most minutes at LSU (20.1 minutes per game) while recording 4.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg and 3.0 apg, battling with Hailey Van Lith for playing time.

Her standout performance came during the Tigers' 85-66 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide despite trailing 41-31 at halftime. Poa tallied 11 points, six rebounds and four assists to help the team's stunning comeback and earning the praise of her teammates and coach.

During her postgame news conference, Mulkey commended the guard for her effort in keeping LSU's season on track.

“I think (Poa) is playing with a lot of confidence and the 11-press is what made me change the lineup,” Mulkey said in February 2024. “She is really good as the protector in the back of that press and when we pressed very little last year, I always wanted Poa in there instead of Alexis Morris.

"She just has great anticipation skills and she got to start the second half and then she did some things really, really good defensively that kept her on that floor. And that is Poa’s game. And when you’re confident, you want to stay on that floor and obviously your play dictates you stay on that floor.”

Despite the departures of Van Lith to the TCU Horned Frogs via the transfer portal and Reese to the WNBA, Poa saw limited playing time (12.8 minutes per game) last season. However, her playing style made her a fan-favorite.

