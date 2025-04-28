Ex-TCU star Sedona Prince gets emotional seeing Madison Conner's first practice with Seattle Storm: "omg stop this is so precious"

Sedona Prince is Madison Conner's No. 1 fan. Prince showed her support for her former TCU teammate, sharing a photo of Conner's first day of training camp in the WNBA on her Instagram story on Sunday.
Prince got the image from the Instagram page of the Seattle Storm. They took pictures of their players, documenting the start of training camp. Conner held a blackboard listing her name, love and goal for the season.
Connor named her dog as the one she loves. In terms of her goal, she wanted to "make some shots and get better."
Prince shared her joy after seeing Conner with her new team. The Seattle Storm selected Conner with the 29th pick in the third round of this year's WNBA Draft.
"omg stop this is so precious," Prince wrote with four crying emojis.
Sedona Prince went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft despite posting impressive numbers in her final season with the TCU Horned Frogs. She averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 dimes through 37 games in the 2024-25 NCAA season.
How Sedona Prince and Madison Conner fared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament with a 31-3 overall record. They entered the Big Dance as the No. 2 seed in the Regional 3 bracket.
Madison Conner and Sedona Prince led the Horned Frogs to victory in their March Madness opener against No. 15 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, combining for 39 points in TCU's 73-51 win. Conner scored a game-high 23 points on 9-for-17 shooting while Prince posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.
Prince continued her stellar play in the second round against No. 7 seed Louisville, recording 19 points, four rebounds, three dimes and three blocks in TCU's 85-70 win. Conner added nine points, six rebounds and two assists in the round-of-32 clash.
Prince and Conner both scored in double figures in the Sweet 16 against Notre Dame. Prince dominated in TCU's 71-62 victory, recording 21 points, six rebounds, six blocks and four assists. Conner added 13 points for the Horned Frogs, who set up an Elite Eight clash with No. 1 seed Texas.
TCU's title hopes ended in that contest, losing 58-47 to the Longhorns. Conner and Prince both struggled in the defeat, scoring nine and four points, respectively.
