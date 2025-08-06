Ex-TCU star Sedona Prince pens emotional message on 7-year injury journey that nearly ended her basketball career

Former TCU center Sedona Prince was not selected during the 2025 WNBA draft despite leading the Horned Frogs to the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles and the Elite Eight of the Big Dance. Prince briefly signed with the Women’s Lebanese Basketball League team, Al Riyadi, in May before returning to the US.Prince played for two teams during her college basketball career after being drafted by the Texas Longhorns in 2018, breaking her leg and having several surgeries to repair it. She never played for the Longhorns after her injury and transferred to the Oregon Ducks before ending her college basketball career with the Horned Frogs.On Wednesday, Prince posted an emotional message on Instagram, detailing the difficulties that she faced when she broke her leg while on Team USA duty in 2018 and how it led to her activism throughout her college basketball career.&quot;7 years ago today my tibia and fibula shattered and put me in a wheelchair, away from my sport, for nearly two years. Doctors told me that I would probably never return to basketball again, and that I will need a 3rd surgery at some point in my life to re-break my leg back into place,&quot; she wrote.&quot;From recovering and coming back to play at Oregon and spending 3 incredible years there, to taking a year off and healing an elbow reconstruction in California, and then to finding my way to TCU and being apart of an elite 8 team. What I thought in the moment was the end of my career became the beginning of a 7 year Odyssey through college basketball,&quot; Prine added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Sedona Prince rubbished Texas experienceWhen Sedona Prince broke her leg in 2018, she had several surgeries, as infections derailed her recovery. She blamed the Texas Longhorns staff for rushing her during her rehabilitation. She transferred to Oregon in 2019. Three years later, she joined the TCU Horned Frogs.After Texas beat TCU 58-47 in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the outspoken Prince rubbished her Texas experience during her postgame news conference.&quot;To be honest, I think today was a very full-circle moment for me in a way that I wasn't expecting,&quot; Sedona Prince said. &quot;Just looking at the people that did so much damage to me at a young age was a lot and it was hard, and I thought that we had to win to prove it to them that they couldn't beat me.&quot;But being a part of this program and being here and succeeding and coming back and being able to play and after being told I would never walk again, and being on this team with these people, building this sisterhood, it doesn't matter,&quot; she added.After leaving Texas, Sedona Prince sat out the 2019-20 season, as her hardship waiver was denied by the NCAA. She also sat out the 2022-23 season due to a broken elbow before finally landing at TCU, where she finished her college basketball career.