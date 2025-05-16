When Sedona Prince reflected on her viral Baylor weight room TikTok highlighting gender inequality

Former TCU star Sedona Prince helped to lead the Horned Frogs to the Big 12 regular and Tournament championships last season, alongside Hailey Van Lith. Prince's eligibility ran out, and despite her stellar season, she went undrafted during the 2025 WNBA Draft.

While there has been a lot of discourse surrounding the potential reasons she went undrafted, Prince first came to the attention of the nation when she played for the Oregon Ducks. Prince posted a clip of the women's sparse gym compared to the men's lavish equipment during the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and the clip went viral, inspiring backlash from both fans and players against the NCAA.

Prince became the talk of the town, and during a 2023 ESPN documentary titled "The Rule of Sedona Prince," she spoke about becoming a household name during the Big Dance (1:59).

"March Madness, it's supposed to be the highlight of your career," Sedona Prince said. "Every athlete's been working so hard to be there. My best friend was like, 'Dude, you should vlog everything.' I was like, 'Okay, bet. I can do that.' Showed up to the gym and immediately got heartbroken.

"I called my mum and I was like, 'Mum, I might have just done something crazy.' My face was everywhere and everyone was looking at me. I was 20 years old with no idea what I was doing. I had to step back and be like, 'Okay. You have to be well-spoken about this. You have to be smart about this. You have to step up.'"

How Sedona Prince caused the NCAA to make a change

The clip by Sedona Prince went viral, even catching the attention of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who called out the NCAA on X.

After the public outcry, the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP was hired to come up with a report regarding the inequalities in the sport by the NCAA and in August 2021, the report revealed that there were major differences.

Several changes were instituted, including increasing the number of staff on women's basketball teams from seven to 10, while previously there were 11 for the men. NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt also revealed that the spending gap between the men's and women's tournaments, which was reported to be $35 million, would be narrowed.

“Every budget line is compared and contrasted,” Gavitt said. “Where there are differences, they are resolved in the name of equity.”

Prince gained a legion of fans even as she joined the TCU Horned Frogs due to her viral video, but most importantly, the clip highlighted the inequality in men's and women's basketball, prompting lasting change.

