Ex-teammate Kateri Poole drops sarcastic reply to Angel Reese’s money flex

Angel Reese is certainly enjoying her first WNBA offseason. Following the completion of her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, Reese has kept herself quite busy and has been extremely active on social media.

The ex-LSU Tigers star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some snaps in a swanky outfit which featured a classy jacket. Reese, who earns a salary of $75,000 from her WNBA contract with the Sky, drew the attention of her former teammate at Baton Rouge, Kateri Poole with her latest post.

Reese captioned her post:

"Living proof that all the attention whether good or bad done turned into money"

Poole, who transferred to the Houston Cougars during the offseason, gave a sarcastic reply to Reese, joking she had assumed the traits of New Yorkers.

Ex-LSU star Katari Poole took a dig at her former teammate Angel Reese on Instagram earlier today.

"Yeah u a New Yorker," wrote Poole.

On Oct. 24, the Cougars announced Poole would miss her senior season of college basketball after suffering an injury to her left knee during a scrimmage the weekend prior.

While she appeared just four times in the 2023-24 season, she played a key part in the Tigers' run to the national championship in the 2022-23 season. In 35 appearances, Poole averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Angel Reese left LSU on a high note

Angel Reese was arguably one of the top players for the Tigers in her final season at Baton Rouge. She was instrumental in their run to the Elite Eight of March Madness, starting all 33 games she appeared in. Across those games, she averaged an astonishing 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 steals.

Angel Reese enjoyed an extremely successful 2023-24 season with the LSU Tigers.

Reese was named the SEC Player of the Year for the second season in a row, and earned a spot on the All-SEC First-Team. She also earned USBWA First-Team All-American honors and WBCA All-American honors for her efforts.

The Chicago Sky took notice of the talented forward and made her the seventh overall pick in this year's WNBA draft. Although the Sky endured a difficult season, Reese was a highlight for them, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in 34 appearances.

Reese has had a very busy offseason in terms of her professional commitments. She teamed up with Reese's Puffs to launch the Angel Reese's Puffs cereal, and also launched her own podcast, Unapologetically Angel, which has seen her interact with personalities like Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade.

