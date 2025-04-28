Michigan State reportedly visits Ex-UConn commit Darius Adams after successful Georgetown trip

Darius Adams, one of the top combo guards in the class of 2025, decommitted from UConn on Apr. 19. He is already lining up visits with other schools and was scheduled to visit Georgetown over the weekend.

According to some reports, apart from his visits to the Hoyas, the guard also met with the staff from Michigan State on Saturday.

The four-star prospect received offers from 20 schools, including Michigan State, UConn, Alabama, Tennessee, Maryland and Georgetown, according to 247Sports. In September last year, he visited four — NC State, Tennessee, Michigan State and UConn.

The Spartans and Volunteers were the other two schools that Darius Adams was considering when he committed to UConn in the same month. Later, on Nov. 13, he signed his national letter of intent with Dan Hurley and the Huskies.

"First and foremost, it’s close to home," Darius said in his announcement, via Yahoo Sports. "And then just the coaching staff, loved being around them. Their intensity in practice I really like, I want to be pushed hard. I want to earn something, so I think I’ll do that there.

"[Dan Hurley] makes his players better, the way he gets his players open is amazing, honestly, and I’m excited for it."

However, Adams made a U-turn on his commitment and, surprisingly, requested to be released from his letter of intent with UConn.

Darius Adams explains why he decommitted from UConn

Darius Adams, a McDonald's All-American, decommitted from UConn to reopen his recruitment mid-April. He shared a post on Instagram by Tipton Edits, clearing the air that he was not going to be part of the Huskies.

The Indiana native began by thanking God for blessing his life with the gift of basketball. He went on to thank not only the UConn coaching staff but also the fans for their amazing love and support.

"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to decommit from the University of Connecticut," Adams wrote in the statement. "This was not an easy decision, but I believe it's the best step for me and my future. With that being said, my recruitment is officially back open, and I'm excited to see what the next chapter holds."

Anticipation had been building for Adams' arrival in Storrs, given his status as the No. 26 overall prospect and No. 3 player in the state of Indiana, according to 247Sports. Now, several programs across the nation are expected to vie for his commitment.

