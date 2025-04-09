UConn guard Paige Bueckers took to social media to share snaps from the NCAA Tournament win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Bueckers' friend and former UConn teammate Nika Muhl took notice and shared some interesting thoughts.

On Monday, Bueckers posted a carousel of images on Instagram from the victory featuring teammates and fans as they celebrated the championship.

“God did! We did! National Champs,” Bueckers wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Muhl was quick to share a suggestion to streaming giant Netflix on the Huskies' title win.

“This story deserves a Netflix documentary, love you proud of you,” Muhl said.

Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl demands a Netflix documentary as Paige Bueckers posts snaps from NCAA Finals win - Image source: Instagram/paigebueckers

Muhl played for the Huskies from 2020 to 2024. In her senior year, she announced that she would pass up her final year of eligibility from the COVID-19 extension to go pro.

Paige Bueckers speaks about her faith after leading UConn to national championship win

Paige Bueckers was instrumental for the UConn Huskies as they won their first NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship since 2016. After the game, Bueckers reflected on her journey and the faith that carried her through.

In a postgame interview with ESPN on Sunday, Bueckers highlighted the importance of staying true to herself in the face of pressure and outside expectations.

“If I could say one thing, it would be to stand firm in who you are,” Bueckers said. “There’s a lot of people that try to put you in a box, tell you who to be, compare you to others. But we’re not doing this alone, we lean on God’s strength here. We’re for God’s power, for God’s purposes. We have a village we lean on.”

After UConn’s victory in the 2024 Elite Eight against USC, Bueckers called it a “Godly miracle,” referencing the Huskies’ injury-depleted roster and the hurdles they had to climb.

“You can overcome anything with God on your side,” Bueckers said. “It’s all about how you overcome adversity in life, with faith, hard work, and perseverance.”

Bueckers has always been vocal about her faith and how it has helped her navigate both triumph and adversity.

