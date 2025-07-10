"Expansion devalues the regular season": Analyst backs Dan Hurley’s stance; defends the purity of March Madness

Mark Zanetto is getting real about the possible expansion of March Madness. The analyst shared his opinion on the topic on an episode of "The Hoops Cap Pod" posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

Zanetto backed up UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley, who made his feelings about expansion clear during his team's NCAA championship run in the 2023-24 season.

"Our very own Dan Hurley said it perfectly during UConn’s title run in 2023–24. He’s quoted as saying: 'Idon’t think expanding is a good idea. It devalues the regular season.' And he’s right," Zanetto said (Timestamp: 14:22).

Zanetto added to his analysis by highlighting how the expansion of the NCAA Tournament would impact teams' motivation during the regular season as well as Cinderella entries during March Madness.

"What incentive does a team have to push for that 20-win plateau when you can coast and get 17 or 18 wins and still get in?," Zanetto asked (Timestamp: 14:40). "And let me say this, if you're an underdog story, like Will Wade at NC State or you're an 11-seed NC State team that makes the Final Four, or St. Peter’s in 2022, or VCU under Shaka Smart, that 11-seed that made the NCAA Tournament, won five games, and didn’t even play for the national title. What team won five games in the NCAA Tournament and didn’t play for a national championship? The VCU Rams."

"You know, these teams just need a chance and that’s what makes the tournament so beautiful. It’s 68 spots deep. Sixty-eight dreams. Probably only 10 of those are legitimate dreams to win a national championship but that doesn’t matter. Because as we’ve found in history, you never know."

NCAA analyst protests possible March Madness expansion

Dan Hurley and Mark Zanetto aren't the only ones who have openly opposed March Madness expansion. CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein shared his bold take on the topic on X (formerly Twitter).

"Dear America, I will host an open rally in Central Park to protest expansion of the NCAA Tournament if this chatter continues. If you don't live in the NYC area, you are more than welcome to fly in and attend. We must stick together if and when crisis occurs. Sincerely, JR"

Recent discussions have focused on expanding March Madness from a 68-team format to 72 or 76 teams, starting next season. Expansion is something NCAA president Charlie Baker has shown interest in at the recent Big 12 spring meetings.

However, the NCAA men's basketball committee still has final say on changes to the dance, and no final decision has been made. The proposal has elicited mixed feelings, including some passionate disapproval.

