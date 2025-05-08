Faith Masonius shares "life update" travelling to Atlanta with fiancé Shyanne Sellers

Former Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers revealed a brief chapter of her post-collegiate journey. She experienced the Atlanta sun with her fiancée and college sweetheart, Faith Masonius. The couple spearheaded a vlogging-style video on Masonius' TikTok.

The two shared about their commute, sandwich preferences, the weather, their hotel room, and more.

"Travel day🥳🥳 #fyp #foryou #viral #relatable #watch #dayinmylife #livingmybestlife #update #lifeupdate #travelday #wnba #atlanta #ATL," she captioned the video.

Sellers and Masonius had been dating since their college days when they used to share locker rooms for the Terrapins. They spent three years with the program.

However, Faith Masonius then transferred to Seton Hall for a more elevated role. She averaged 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals on 45.6% shooting last season. Shyanne Sellers' statistics dropped slightly in the same stretch, as she averaged 14.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 4.1 apg on 40.8% 3-point efficiency.

They got engaged two days before the 2025 WNBA draft when Sellers went on one knee to pop the question. She planned an intimate spot on a deck to do so and then shared champagne with Masonius afterward.

Shyanne Sellers was waived by the Golden State Valkyries

Shyanne Sellers was among the handful of college players selected in the 2025 WNBA draft. She was picked 17th overall, 5th in the second round, by the Golden State Valkyries. It was a steal for the WNBA franchise, especially since Sellers was predicted to be called to the stage much earlier.

"We were surprised Shyanne was available at 17," GM Ohemaa Nyanin said. "Her versatility excites us because it gives us an opportunity to slide her in another position or another."

However, even before she could mount a preseason game with the team, Sellers was waived. Nevertheless, Shyanne Sellers was immediately picked by the Atlanta Dream. She will join Taylor Thierry and Te-Hina Paopao, as the team only had two late pics in the latest draft.

Alongside the rookies, the franchise also welcomes star center Brittney Griner, who is coming off spending eleven years with the Phoenix Mercury.

