Fans dig Kentucky players celebrating with the crowd after Tennessee win: "It's so sad that Cal's players rarely embraced this"

Kentucky Wildcats previewed why its fans are known as the best in the nation after Mark Pope's roster defeated No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers 75-64 on Tuesday. Otega Oweh and Ansley Almonor led the scoring with 13 points apiece, combining for 56.2% efficiency.

The game also featured freshman Trent Noah heating up from behind the arc. The wing sank three consecutive 3-pointers, helping Kentucky enter the break with a lead against a top 5 team for the first time this season.

Wildcats defeated the Volunteers on the road on Jan. 28. However, the latest win signifies Mark Pope's first over a top-5-ranked team. With that, his players solidified the achievement by celebrating the win with the student section in the stands.

Trending

Expand Tweet

College basketball fans rushed to the comment section to praise Kentucky's culture:

"That celebration was all energy! Kentucky knows how to party after a win! 🎉💙," a fan wrote.

"These young men get it … the possibility to play on this stage, for these fans. It is so sad that Cal’s players rarely embraced this entire environment," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Not a phone in sight just enjoying the moment," another fan wrote.

More fans commented on the post:

"I love this. We need more and more of this! Let's go!!" a fan commented.

"No need to rush the court, the CATS will come into the stands and celebrate with the fans......," another fan wrote.

"The difference is these guys love it here," another fan commented.

Trent Noah extended the celebrations by launching t-shirts into the stands after his highest-scoring game (11 points):

Expand Tweet

Mark Pope on Kentucky's season sweep of Tennessee

Mark Pope praised Kentucky players for their ability to defeat Tennessee twice in two weeks. The coach noted the Volunteers' high-intensity defense and appreciated his players for consistently coming up with plays and keeping the Vols on their toes.

"Tennessee makes it really hard," he said. "They are the best defensive team in the country and they make things really hard on the offensive end. I thought we had individuals after individuals make great plays but the guys did most of it together and it’s how we operate."

Mark Pope clarified by mentioning that Koby Brea reacted to Tennessee's full-court press by getting downhill and throwing a lob to Otega Oweh, explaining that it is not a play that he orchestrates for Brea or Oweh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here